Burjeel Holdings' nine-month revenue rises to AED4.329 billion

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings PLC announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30th September 2026. The Group's revenue rose 5.6 percent year-on-year to AED4.329 billion, while net profit excluding one-off items increased 42.1 percent to AED412 million.

EBITDA ex-one-offs rose 21.3 percent year-on-year to AED892 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Net cash from operating activities surged 217.4 percent year-on-year to AED775 million, driven by higher operating profitability and favourable working capital movements, including improved receivables collections, partly offset by higher corporate tax payments.

Free cash flow (FCF) conversion improved to 87 percent, with free cash flow rising 154.1 percent year-on-year to AED750 million.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) increased to 13.3 percent from 11.8 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting improved profitability and capital efficiency.

Total patient visits reached 5.8 million, up 13.1 percent year-on-year. Outpatient visits increased 13.2 percent, while inpatient visits grew 10.6 percent.

Outpatient utilisation reached 72 percent, up 6.1 percentage points year-on-year, as patient volumes grew faster than the number of physicians. Bed occupancy stood at 73 percent, reflecting higher utilisation across the Group's network of 1,754 beds.

Revenue from the Hospitals segment rose 6.9 percent year-on-year to AED3.867 billion, accounting for 89 percent of Group revenue. Growth was driven by sustained patient demand, improved asset utilisation and strong contributions from advanced medical services in gastroenterology, paediatrics and orthopaedics.

The segment's EBITDA, excluding one-off items, increased 18.1 percent to AED927 million, with the margin expanding to 24.0 percent from 21.7 percent in the first nine months of 2025. The improvement was supported by procurement efficiencies, workforce productivity and higher utilisation across the network.

Burjeel Medical City's EBITDA increased 17.6 percent year-on-year to AED85 million in the third quarter of 2026, with the margin rising to 22.8 percent from 22.0 percent a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2026, its EBITDA rose 24.9 percent to AED230 million, while the margin expanded to 22.3 percent from 18.9 percent, supported by stronger operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

The Medical Centres segment recorded a 12.0 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to AED381 million in the first nine months of 2026, benefiting from the growing contribution of the Group's community-based healthcare network.

The segment's EBITDA surged 82.4 percent to AED53 million, reflecting significant profitability gains as newly opened facilities matured.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Our nine-month performance demonstrates the progress of Burjeel Holdings’ operating transformation. Patient demand and revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter. This reflects greater productivity across our healthcare network, disciplined cost management, and more effective utilisation of the capacity we have built.

"We are entering the next phase of growth by developing more integrated, specialised, and scalable healthcare delivery platforms. Bringing our affordable healthcare businesses under unified leadership and establishing a dedicated day surgery platform will sharpen operational accountability, support consistent patient pathways and create further opportunities for efficient growth."

He added, "Through pioneering therapies, complex clinical care, artificial intelligence, research, and international partnerships, we are strengthening our ability to bring advanced medicine closer to patients. Our priority is to combine clinical excellence with sustainable."