Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed ADNOC’s performance during the first 10 months of 2026 and progress on strategic growth projects, as well as the company’s deployment of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across its operations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also reviewed ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen resilience across its value chain and ensure the continuity of energy supplies to meet growing global demand.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted ADNOC’s role in supporting the national economy and its efforts to reinforce its position as a reliable energy provider in the UAE and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of continued investment in the company’s production capabilities, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency, and strengthening supply chain resilience to support global energy security.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the outcomes of the second Make it with ADNOC Forum, held on 25th October 2026, with the participation of more than 1,000 local companies and manufacturers. At the forum, ADNOC announced more than AED60 billion in local manufacturing opportunities through 2030, alongside major enhancements to its procurement, supplier registration and In-Country Value (ICV) frameworks.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised the importance of supporting national industries, developing local capabilities, advancing the localisation of high-tech industries to accelerate the UAE’s economic diversification objectives.

He also highlighted that empowering Emirati talent, supporting innovation and creating high-quality private-sector employment opportunities for UAE nationals contribute to strengthening the foundations of a competitive, knowledge- and innovation-driven national economy.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also briefed on the activities and key panel discussions of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2026.

He highlighted the significance of the event as a global platform for advancing dialogue and partnerships among energy industry leaders, decision-makers and investors, providing opportunities to exchange insights and expertise and develop innovative solutions that support energy security and sustainability while addressing the demands of economic growth.

Held in Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC 2026 brought together more than 2,250 exhibitors, providing a global platform to advance partnerships, attract investment and explore the deployment of technological solutions in the energy sector.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi.