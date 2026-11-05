Dubai Chambers, Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce partner to strengthen trade, investment ties

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce (Jiangsu COIC) to strengthen trade and investment ties and expand cooperation between Dubai and China's Jiangsu province.

The agreement was signed at Dubai Chambers' headquarters by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Wang Shanhua, Chairman of the Jiangsu Chamber of International Commerce. The MoU establishes a framework for long-term institutional cooperation focused on promoting bilateral trade and investment.

Lootah said, “We are committed to developing constructive institutional partnerships that support the growth of bilateral trade and investment and create new opportunities for businesses in Dubai and China to expand. Strengthening the connections between our business communities and facilitating access to promising opportunities in both markets will help build valuable partnerships that support shared growth.”

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation to facilitate the expansion of companies from China's Jiangsu province, particularly those based in Yancheng, into Dubai. It will also support Dubai-based companies seeking to explore opportunities in Jiangsu through business delegations, market-entry support, and B2B matchmaking.

The agreement also covers potential cooperation on participation in business events and exploring opportunities to organise joint trade activities.

The agreement forms part of Dubai Chambers' efforts to expand cooperation with trade and economic organisations across China to strengthen connections between the business communities and open up new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.