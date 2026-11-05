Borouge International accelerates AI, digitalisation deployment

VIENNA, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Borouge International, the world’s largest pure-play polyolefins producer, is accelerating the global deployment of artificial intelligence and digitalisation (AI&D) across its full value chain, including production, innovation, supply chain, logistics and customer engagement, to unlock value and advance its AI-native transformation.

Announced at ADIPEC 2026, the drive is supported by new strategic partnerships and is expected to reach $100 million in value generation by 2027 as the integration of Borouge, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals gains momentum.

By scaling its AI&D programme globally, Borouge International expects to enhance operational availability and productivity while maintaining best-in-class HSE performance, strengthening customer experience, and improving decision-making and processes across the company.

Dr. Hasan Karam, Chief Operating Officer of Borouge International and Executive Sponsor for AI&D, said, “AI and digitalisation are central to how we are building Borouge International into a more agile, efficient and competitive global company. By combining the capabilities, technologies and expertise of our legacy companies, we can develop high-impact AI solutions once and scale them rapidly across our operations.

"As we work toward becoming an AI-native company, these initiatives are expected to deliver $100 million in value generation by 2027. This will strengthen operational excellence, enhance the customer experience and create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

On the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Borouge International and its subsidiaries signed a series of strategic partnerships with leading technology and industrial companies, including Microsoft, Emerson, Immensa and Cognite. These partnerships will enable Borouge International to accelerate its deployment and scaling of AI&D solutions across its value chain.

Borouge International has already deployed the world’s largest Real-Time Optimisation (RTO) system in the UAE across three large-scale ethane crackers and 20 furnaces. The AI-enabled system analyses more than 2,500 parameters per minute, supporting faster data-driven decisions, higher productivity, lower energy consumption and reduced emissions.

The company will deploy RTO at facilities worldwide, including across key sites in the North America.

Borouge International also aims to establish one of the petrochemical sector’s most advanced industrial optimisation networks. This “build once, scale globally” approach will enable faster deployment of proven solutions, accelerate value realisation and strengthen operational excellence across continents.

Earlier this year, the company completed an industry-first proof of concept for AI-powered autonomous operations at its Ruwais facility in the UAE, developed in collaboration with Honeywell.

The project marks tangible progress toward developing the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room for full-scale, real-time operations. Conducted in a live production environment, results indicate the potential to increase efficiency by up to 20 percent, reduce downtime by 20 percent, improve production performance and lower operating costs by up to 15 percent, while enhancing process safety and supporting more sustainable operations through reduced energy consumption and emissions.

Borouge International’s global footprint provides a distinct competitive advantage, enabling the company to prove the value of high-impact AI&D solutions at one site and then rapidly scale them across the organisation.

This repeatable model accelerates value creation, reduces deployment risk and scales proven capabilities across the value chain - from machine learning that enhances forecasting, to digital twins that enable predictive maintenance and reduce asset downtime, and 3D printing that advances industrial additive manufacturing and improves supply chain efficiency.

Since completion of the transactions, Borouge International has brought together three highly complementary businesses across Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The integration is capturing value from the combined company’s scale, geographic reach, premium product portfolio, proprietary technologies, manufacturing footprint, supply chain and commercial capabilities.