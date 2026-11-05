Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Suriname discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname.

Discussions focused on relations between the UAE and Suriname and prospects for strengthening cooperation to advance sustainable development and economic prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Bouva also discussed several issues of mutual interest concerning cooperation in various sectors, particularly the economy, investment, trade and food security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to work with Suriname to capitalise on all available opportunities to further develop cooperation across various fields, contributing to the mutual prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah and Melvin Bouva also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.