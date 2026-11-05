Sustainable buildings measured by healthy environments: Zayed International Foundation

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed International Foundation for the Environment has affirmed that Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) has become a fundamental pillar of sustainability, playing a critical role in enhancing human health and well-being.

The statement was made during a specialised awareness seminar organised by the Foundation in collaboration with ASHRAE Falcon Chapter UAE and Curtin University Dubai under the theme “Advancing Indoor Environmental Quality in Accordance with American Standards.”

The seminar brought together leading experts and professionals to discuss the latest concepts and applications related to Indoor Environmental Quality and its role in creating healthier, more efficient and sustainable indoor environments. Discussions highlighted the growing need for innovative solutions that place human health at the centre of urban planning and development in response to accelerating environmental and climate challenges.

In his opening remarks, Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, emphasised that sustainable buildings can no longer be assessed solely on the basis of energy efficiency. Instead, he noted that their true value lies in their capacity to provide healthy and safe environments that enhance human well-being while preserving natural resources.

He stressed that integrating Indoor Environmental Quality with smart technologies and low-carbon solutions is essential for advancing sustainable development goals and addressing the impacts of climate change. He also highlighted the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision and commitment to environmental stewardship continue to inspire national sustainability efforts.

The seminar explored a range of specialised scientific topics. Hassan Ali Younes, former President of the ASHRAE Falcon Chapter and President-Elect for the 2027–2028 term, presented Indoor Environmental Quality as an integrated framework encompassing indoor air quality, thermal comfort, lighting, acoustics, water quality, humidity management and other factors affecting occupant health and productivity.

Hassan Ali Younis noted that recent studies demonstrate a direct relationship between indoor environmental conditions and levels of performance, health and well-being, while underscoring the pivotal role of ASHRAE standards in establishing scientific frameworks for healthy and sustainable indoor environments.

Younis also addressed the unique challenges of the Gulf region's climate, particularly high temperatures, humidity and sandstorms, stressing the importance of balancing ventilation requirements with energy efficiency through advanced air filtration and treatment systems capable of maintaining healthy indoor environments without increasing operational costs.

Speaking in his capacity as Young Engineers in ASHRAE (YEA) Chair and an accredited ASHRAE Distinguished Lecturer, Mohammed Faisal highlighted the importance of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and the need to balance energy efficiency with occupant health.

He reviewed advanced ventilation and filtration strategies, as well as the application of modern ASHRAE standards to reduce airborne disease transmission.

He further emphasised the Healthy Classrooms Initiative and the growing role of AI-driven monitoring systems in providing cleaner indoor air, improving student health and productivity while supporting building decarbonisation goals.

For his part, Mohammed Shamroukh, an ASHRAE regional lecturer and representative for regional activities and the Young Engineers programme, discussed the transition towards smart and sustainable buildings, explaining how sensors, advanced control systems and data analytics can help move beyond design-stage assumptions towards continuous verification of actual building performance.

Shamroukh noted that the success of smart solutions depends not only on technology but also on the availability of accurate data and effective operational frameworks that enable informed decision-making and continuous environmental and health improvement across facilities.

Participants also highlighted the importance of leveraging advances in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to enhance Indoor Environmental Quality. Discussions emphasised that the true value of these technologies lies in their ability to support evidence-based decisions and deliver measurable improvements in occupant health, energy efficiency and building resilience.

The seminar concluded that Indoor Environmental Quality is no longer a supplementary consideration in building design and operation. Rather, it has become a key indicator of sustainability and a measure of a building's ability to serve people effectively.

Participants called for stronger collaboration among academic institutions, professional associations, government entities and the private sector to advance best practices and contribute to the development of healthier, more sustainable cities capable of addressing future challenges.

Closing the event, Dr. Hamdan Al Shaer, Vice Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, reiterated the Foundation's commitment to promoting environmental awareness, fostering scientific dialogue and building strategic partnerships that support sustainable development and reinforce a culture of sustainability and quality of life across society.