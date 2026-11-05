Ajman Government Media Office, Ajman DED partner to support creative economy

AJMAN, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Government Media Office and the Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) have signed a partnership and cooperation agreement for Ajman Media Forum THE SIGNAL 2026, under which Ajman DED will participate as the Creative Economy Partner. The partnership aims to support Emirati creative media companies, strengthen the competitiveness of the business environment, and promote investment opportunities and innovative economic services in the emirate, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Ajman Government Media Office, and Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman DED. It forms part of efforts to strengthen institutional integration and cooperation to support the creative economy, empower national companies, and stimulate innovation and investment in promising economic sectors.

Under the agreement, Ajman DED will sponsor a pavilion dedicated to Emirati creative media companies, enabling them to showcase their services, projects and innovative solutions, expand their professional and business networks, and explore opportunities for cooperation and investment partnerships. This will support their growth and sustainability and enhance their competitiveness.

The pavilion will feature Emirati companies specialising in media, content creation, artistic production, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence solutions associated with the media and creative industries, providing an interactive environment that connects national companies with media institutions, investors and entrepreneurs.

The partnership also includes Ajman DED's participation in the Ajman 2030 Pavilion, through a dedicated platform introducing the emirate's economic strengths and investment opportunities, the facilities and digital services available for establishing and developing businesses, and the legislation governing economic and media activities.

During its participation, Ajman DED will highlight services and initiatives developed under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, explaining their role in simplifying procedures, reducing requirements, accelerating transaction completion and enhancing the experience of investors and business owners. These efforts strengthen government service efficiency and contribute to a more agile and competitive economic environment.

As part of showcasing its digital transformation efforts and adoption of advanced technologies, Ajman DED will participate in the AI Lab platform to promote its enhanced renewal service, developed using Agentic AI. It will present the service's benefits and its role in advancing economic services and simplifying the customer journey through smart solutions that improve procedural efficiency and accelerate service delivery. This reflects Ajman DED's direction towards developing proactive and innovative government services that meet the aspirations of the business community.

Ajman DED's participation will also include a specialised introductory workshop to promote e-licences, highlight the new legislation governing them, and explain the economic activities they cover and their target groups. The workshop will also introduce the Mu'lin Permit service.

This integrated participation aims to showcase Ajman DED's efforts to advance its economic services ecosystem, raise awareness of innovative government initiatives, and encourage investors and business owners to benefit from digital services and AI-based solutions. It also seeks to open new channels of communication and cooperation with media and creative companies and technology institutions, supporting the attraction of high-value investments and stimulating the growth of future economic sectors in the Emirate of Ajman.

The agreement reflects Ajman Government Media Office and Ajman DED's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and integrating government efforts to support the growth of the creative economy, enable national companies to expand their operations, and encourage investment in media, technology and artificial intelligence. It also highlights Ajman's economic strengths and competitive advantages, reinforcing its position as an attractive destination for investment, entrepreneurship and creative industries.

The signing comes as part of preparations for Ajman Media Forum THE SIGNAL 2026, scheduled for 18th and 19th November 2026. The Forum will provide a platform for dialogue, the exchange of expertise and the presentation of the latest trends in media, content creation, technology and artificial intelligence. It will also explore economic and investment opportunities associated with these sectors, contributing to sustainable economic development and strengthening Ajman's competitiveness at the local and regional levels.