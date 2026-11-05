Sharjah Police win two IACP awards 2026

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police have won two international awards at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Awards 2026, recognising excellence in law-enforcement research and emerging police leadership.

The first award, for Excellence in Law Enforcement Research, recognised a study jointly prepared by the Decision Support Centre Department of the General Department of Community Protection and Prevention and the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports.

Captain Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Al Naqbi also received the Influential Leader Under 40 award, recognising his contributions to police development, institutional excellence, leadership, strategic planning and community engagement.

The winners were honoured at the IACP Annual Conference, held in Orlando, Florida, United States, from 24th to 27th October 2026.

The research award recognised a scientific study examining ways to reduce repeat offending by investigating the factors contributing to recidivism and developing rehabilitation alternatives based on containment and follow-up under specific controls.

The study highlighted cooperation between police entities and the use of scientific research to improve security practices, strengthen prevention, and reduce crime.

Captain Al Naqbi's award recognised his contributions to advancing policing and institutional excellence, as well as his professional and academic development. His achievements reflect the capabilities of young police personnel to make a positive impact on the sector.

Sharjah Police said the achievement reflected their commitment to developing policing through scientific approaches and innovative practices, investing in and empowering talent, and strengthening the readiness of the security system to address evolving challenges and future aspirations.