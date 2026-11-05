Sharjah Digital Department launches programme to strengthen government workforce readiness for AI adoption

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) and Dell Technologies, launched a comprehensive training programme to develop artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the government workforce.

The programme will target 1,000 participants through a range of learning and hands-on training tracks that meet the needs of government leaders, employees and technical specialists across government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The 4-week programme forms part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SDD and Dell Technologies in April 2026, to facilitate the transfer of technical knowledge and expertise, strengthen institutional readiness for AI adoption and support its application in improving government operations.

The programme is one of the key initiatives that support the implementation of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which prioritises the development of human and institutional capabilities as a foundation for sustainable digital transformation. It also seeks to enable government entities to adopt more efficient and agile operating models, while enhancing service quality and improving customer experience.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department, emphasised that the development of human capabilities is fundamental to achieving Sharjah’s digital transformation objectives. He noted that the effective harnessing of AI requires a workforce empowered with the knowledge and skills to apply these technologies in ways that address government priorities and the needs of society.

He said, “The Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028 places the development of institutional and human capabilities among its key priorities, recognising the importance of preparing government personnel to lead change and harness emerging technologies responsibly and effectively. Through this programme, we aim to strengthen the practical understanding of AI across different organisational levels and enable government entities to identify opportunities for its adoption. At the same time, we seek to develop applications that address their operational and service needs.”

Sheikh Saud added, “The true value of investing in AI lies in the institutions’ ability to translate knowledge into practical approaches and solutions that improve operational efficiency, decision-making and service delivery. Our collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources brings together digital transformation planning, human capital development and specialised technical expertise. It helps us to build a government ecosystem that is better prepared for the future.”

The programme is being delivered in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources as part of coordinated efforts to develop government employees’ skills and strengthen their readiness to meet the evolving demands of work. It provides learning and training opportunities that align with different professional responsibilities and areas of specialisation.

Majid Hamad Khalfan Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, emphasised that the launch of AI workshops and programmes in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department is a strategic step towards building the future of government operations in the emirate.

Director of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources noted that investing in the development of national talent is essential to achieving sustainable digital transformation. He explained that the programme’s target of 1,000 participants directly supports the implementation of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which aims to enable government entities to develop agile operating models that enhance service quality and customer experience.

He added that the programme offers five specialised training courses combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on learning in key sectors, including finance and engineering. These courses aim to equip government employees with the skills needed to use AI tools responsibly and safely.

He concluded by emphasising that the true value of this collaboration is exemplified in enabling institutions to translate acquired skills into innovative practices that improve operational efficiency and decision-making, while building an integrated and proactive government ecosystem that places people’s quality of life at the heart of its priorities.

The training combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on learning, covering the use of AI to enhance productivity, data analysis, decision-making and change management, alongside the development of generative AI solutions. Practical exercises and challenges will enable participants to explore opportunities to apply these technologies in their respective areas of work, with particular emphasis on the responsible use of AI, information security and the accuracy of AI-generated outputs.

Through its diverse training and practical approach, the programme aims to build specialised expertise within government entities and strengthen their ability to turn technological opportunities into practical applications that improve operational efficiency and services. This aligns with Sharjah’s vision for a more integrated and proactive government ecosystem that prioritises people’s quality of life.