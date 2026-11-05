Balanced Arabic Readability Evaluation Corpus 'BAREC' 2.0 project launched

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has launched the second edition of the Balanced Arabic Readability Evaluation Corpus (BAREC) project.

In collaboration with MBZUAI and Zayed University, the BAREC project provides AI-powered tools to rewrite Arabic texts according to different readability levels, alongside explanatory feedback that helps users understand how texts and their readability levels are classified.

An agreement supporting the project was signed earlier and announced during the fifth edition of the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries at Manarat Al Saadiyat, in the presence of Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Professor Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYUAD.

Building on the more than 69,000 sentences developed through BAREC 1.0, this next phase of the project introduces innovative tools that allow texts to be rewritten according to specific reading proficiency levels. This will help writers develop materials for different audiences, enable educators to create resources suited to learners with varying levels of proficiency, and allow students to simplify complex texts, strengthen their comprehension and develop their language skills.

Dr. Bin Tamim said, "BAREC 2.0 is an important step forward in our efforts to advance Arabic readability research and harness modern technologies to support education and content creation. By combining linguistic expertise with advanced AI models, we are working to develop practical tools that help educators, writers and students assess and adapt Arabic texts to different readability levels.

"This will enhance comprehension, support the creation of Arabic content that is better suited to different readers, and contribute to strengthening the effective use of the Arabic language in the digital environment.”

BAREC 2.0 uses advanced AI models that enable the readability of Arabic texts to be adjusted through precise changes to vocabulary and structure, whether simplifying a text or rewriting it for more advanced levels. The models also provide explanatory feedback detailing why a text has been classified at a particular level, increasing transparency and enhancing the tool’s educational value.

Professor Piano said that the partnership has been established to strengthen Arabic language education in the UAE, and NYU Abu Dhabi is proud to lead BAREC 2.0. Outcomes from the work will help educators select and adapt materials for students at different stages, strengthen curriculum design, and create more accessible and inclusive learning experiences.

"It is a collaboration which exemplifies NYUAD’s commitment to producing knowledge that advances global scholarship and innovation, while making a signature contribution to the society of which we are part," he said.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre first launched the BAREC project in 2023, in collaboration with a team from NYU Abu Dhabi and Zayed University. The initiative was established to build a 10-million-word linguistic corpus spanning a broad range of genres, subjects and countries of origin, with a particular focus on readability levels.