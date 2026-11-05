UAEREP announces Seventh Cycle Solicitation Document to advance rain enhancement research

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), managed by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), today unveiled its Seventh Cycle Solicitation Document, outlining its latest research priorities and funding framework to advance rain enhancement science and technologies, particularly for arid regions.

The Seventh Cycle will provide a total of US$3 million in funding across up to five awards, with projects running for between one and three years.

Funding categories range from up to $500,000 for one-year projects, up to $1 million for 2-year projects, and up to $1.5 million for three-year projects.

For the upcoming cycle, the programme will focus on five strategic research areas: Optimised Seeding Materials; Novel Cloud Formation and/or Rain Enhancement Systems; Autonomous Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Limited-Area Climate Interventions; and Advanced Models, Software and Data. These areas were defined following a coordinated review of UAEREP’s research thrusts and current project outcomes, involving external experts in rain enhancement and related fields.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Chairman of NCM, said, “The UAE continues to invest in scientific research, innovation and international cooperation as part of its efforts to strengthen water security. Through NCM and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, we are supporting new research and technologies that advance rain enhancement science and contribute to addressing water scarcity."

He added, "The Seventh Cycle further strengthens this commitment by encouraging international collaboration and the development of practical, science-based solutions.”

Dr. Ahmad Al Kamali, Director of UAEREP and Acting Head of Cloud Seeding Operations at NCM, said, “The Seventh Cycle takes forward the scientific knowledge and technological progress achieved through UAEREP’s previous research cycles, while setting clear priorities for the next stage of development.

"Our focus is on research that addresses important scientific questions, introduces innovative approaches and demonstrates a clear pathway towards practical application. We particularly welcome strong multidisciplinary proposals across our five strategic research areas and value the continued contribution of the international research community, as well as its collaboration with researchers and institutions in the UAE.”

The new cycle places a strong focus on advancing research towards defined levels of operational readiness. Proposed projects are expected either to move technologies closer to deployment or provide innovative scientific insights and approaches that support the objectives of one or more of the five strategic research areas.

Proposals are also expected to identify a clear pathway towards a targeted level of operational readiness.

Research under the Optimised Seeding Materials area will explore the physical and chemical properties, manufacturing, dispersion, environmental effects and optimal use of seeding materials for arid and semi-arid environments.

Research into Novel Cloud Formation and Rain Enhancement Systems will explore new approaches beyond conventional cloud seeding, including methods for improving cloud condensation and ice-nucleating particles, enhancing the conversion of clouds into precipitation, and investigating whether cloud formation can be triggered reliably under marginal atmospheric conditions.

The Autonomous Unmanned Aircraft Systems area will examine the integration of UAS across the rain enhancement mission chain, ranging from real-time cloud identification and targeted material delivery to coordinated multi-UAS operations. Meanwhile, Limited-Area Climate Interventions will investigate areas including landform and land-cover modification, atmospheric moisture, aerosols and regional changes in solar radiation.

The Advanced Models, Software and Data area will focus on improved operational models, hybrid physics and artificial intelligence approaches, expanded data assimilation and stronger methods for evaluating rain enhancement effectiveness.

UAEREP is also encouraging high-impact projects involving collaboration across academia, industry and government, including multi-institutional and multinational research teams.

The Solicitation Document places particular emphasis on research excellence, measurable outcomes, capacity building, knowledge transfer and the progression of technologies, models and operational capabilities towards higher levels of readiness. Involvement of the UAE research community in proposed projects is strongly encouraged.

Applications will undergo a two-stage merit review and selection process. The evaluation will consider scientific and technical merit, significance and innovation; the proposed approach; the experience and capabilities of the research team; capacity building; and resources and budget.

Building on the outcomes of 17 projects funded across the programme’s previous six cycles, the Seventh Cycle forms part of UAEREP’s broader strategy to establish scientifically validated technology platforms and verification techniques that contribute to rainfall enhancement and water security in the UAE and globally.