EtihadWE, Al Ghurair PCS sign MoU to pilot ETAP digital twin technology

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and Al Ghurair PCS Switchgear Manufacturing have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at WETEX 2026 to pilot ETAP digital twin technology at one of EtihadWE’s substations. The collaboration will assess the technology’s potential to enhance network visibility, support operational decision-making and improve operational efficiency.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdulla AlKhemeiri, Chief Operating Officer of EtihadWE, and Ammar Hamdan, Senior Vice President of Al Ghurair PCS.

The pilot will cover a 132/11 kV substation selected by EtihadWE. Al Ghurair PCS will develop a digital model of the substation and deploy ETAP’s Intelligent Single-Line Diagram (iSLD) module, alongside training and technical support for EtihadWE’s teams throughout the evaluation period.

AlKhemeiri said, “Digital technologies provide utilities with new opportunities to strengthen network visibility, improve decision-making and enhance the way we plan and manage critical infrastructure. This pilot will allow our teams to evaluate ETAP’s capabilities using a model of one of our own substations and assess how these tools can contribute to more effective network planning and management.”

The pilot will give EtihadWE practical experience of the technology and help determine its suitability for EtihadWE’s operational and network requirements.

Hamdan said, “Reliable data is fundamental to effective decision-making and operational excellence. Digital twins provide the intelligence to enhance visibility, optimise performance, and strengthen grid resilience. As AI capabilities advance, they will unlock greater value from complex data, augmenting human expertise and enabling more informed decisions.”