Global Fellowship's first cohort participates in 15th World Cities Culture Summit in Tokyo

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural cohort of the Global Fellowship, co-founded by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the World Cities Culture Forum, completed its first learning experience during the 15th World Cities Culture Summit, held in Tokyo, Japan, from 28th to 30th October 2026.

Bringing together 20 cultural professionals from Dubai and cities across the World Cities Culture Forum network, the programme offered participants opportunities to exchange knowledge, strengthen their leadership capabilities and explore innovative approaches to cultural policymaking through a series of interactive sessions, practical discussions and exchanges with international experts.

The summit brought together cultural leaders, policymakers, experts and specialists from around the world, alongside a Dubai Culture delegation comprising Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture; Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Sara Saleh Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department; and Lina Abbas, Marketing Specialist in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department.

The participation reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to investing in talent, developing leadership capabilities and expanding international knowledge exchange. It aims to equip a new generation of cultural policymakers to develop innovative solutions that support sustainable urban development, enhance quality of life and strengthen culture’s contribution to cities and communities.

Badri said that the fellows’ participation in the Tokyo summit reflects Dubai’s commitment to investing in people and developing leaders who can anticipate change and shape cultural policies that respond to communities’ needs and aspirations while enhancing quality of life.

She said, “The World Cities Culture Summit in Tokyo offered our Global Fellowship participants a valuable opportunity to learn from international expertise, expand their professional networks and explore new approaches to shared challenges. The experience has helped broaden their perspectives, advance their projects and lay the foundations for lasting collaboration among cultural professionals from different cities, strengthening culture’s role in shaping the future.”

Badri also highlighted the importance of international partnerships in expanding opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange, and in translating ideas into initiatives that deliver tangible impact for communities.

The summit marked the first major milestone for the Global Fellowship, the first programme of its kind globally. Through dedicated sessions that combined dialogue with practical application, fellows explored different leadership approaches, exchanged perspectives, and examined challenges facing the cultural sectors in their cities.

The programme included an "Early Reflections" session, during which fellows reflected on the experiences and cultural backgrounds that have shaped their approach to leadership, their responsibilities to their cities, and their future aspirations.

They also participated in "Courageous Leadership with Obi James", led by Obi James, Programme Director of The Leadership Catalyst and a leadership coach and consultant. The session explored ways to build confidence, embrace opportunities and translate aspirations into practical steps throughout the Fellowship.

Justine Simons OBE, Founder and Chair of the World Cities Culture Forum, said, “The Global Fellowship responds to the growing need to support and connect the next generation of cultural city leaders. Twenty fellows came together at the 15th World Cities Culture Summit to learn from each other and from cultural leaders across our global network, taking fresh ideas and perspectives back to their cities.

She added, "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and the Global Fellowship residency programme in Dubai next spring.”

During the "Get to Know Your Peer" session, fellows presented their city projects, explored one another’s work and exchanged constructive feedback, helping them refine their ideas and strengthen professional relationships. The programme also combined an exploration of Japanese culture with opportunities to develop leadership knowledge and skills.

Fellows took part in a walk through Meiji Jingu Forest, followed by a reflection session on "Omotenashi", the Japanese art of hospitality centred on care for others and anticipating their needs. The session explored how empathy and initiative can build professional relationships grounded in trust and cooperation.

Fellows also participated in the "Leadership Surgery," which brought together experienced international leaders and experts, including Jen Benoit-Bryan, Director of SMU DataArts; Touria Meliani, former Deputy Mayor for Culture, Amsterdam; Branislav Henselmann, Executive Director of San Francisco Ballet; Mariama Whitmore, Heritage Tourism Cluster Lead at Freetown City Council; and Lisa Colley, Cultural Planner.

The session enabled participants to examine practical challenges relating to cultural policymaking and the creative industries, discuss their city projects and initiatives, and benefit from the contributors’ expertise in data analysis, partnerships, funding, tourism and heritage, and cultural planning and strategy.

From November 2026 to March 2027, fellows will continue their professional development through online masterclasses covering leadership, cultural policymaking, public-private partnerships, and integrating culture into urban planning and infrastructure. The sessions will also explore collaboration across government entities, new approaches to working together and long-term sustainability in the cultural sector.

Each fellow will develop a strategic cultural project addressing their city’s needs and challenges, supported by individual mentoring, expert guidance and exchanges with peers.

The programme will conclude with a five-day residency in Dubai in spring 2027, where fellows will put their learning into practice, engage with cultural institutions, and explore the emirate’s approaches to cultural development, innovation and collaboration across sectors.

The residency will help participants refine their projects and develop practical implementation plans for their cities.

The Global Fellowship builds on the legacy of the 13th World Cities Culture Summit, hosted by Dubai in 2024, for the first time in the MENA region, under the theme "Tomorrow's Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our World?".

The Fellowship's academic programme is delivered in collaboration with the University of Oxford's Gardens, Libraries and Museums and the Aspen Institute, drawing on their expertise in leadership development, cultural policy and city development.