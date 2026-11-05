Sultan bin Ahmed, Bodour Al Qasimi witness signing of two MoUs

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), and H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between the Sharjah Media Council and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), and between the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Media Council.

The signing took place during the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The two memoranda of understanding were signed by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority and of SPC Free Zone; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The MoU between the Sharjah Media Council and SPC Free Zone aims to streamline media licensing and permit procedures and enhance the customer experience. This will be achieved by coordinating the issuance, renewal, cancellation and transfer of licences; exchanging data and reports; and enabling the city to collect the Council’s fees and transfer them in accordance with an agreed mechanism.

The agreement also provides for the exemption of companies wholly or partially owned by the Sharjah Book Authority from fees for permits covering the establishment of publishing houses, book import and distribution, and the sale of books and publications.

In addition, members of the EPA licensed in the city will receive a 50 percent discount on media permit renewal fees for the sale of books and publications, and for the import and distribution of books. They will also be exempt from fees for permits to circulate local publications within the UAE.

The MoU between the Sharjah Media Council and the Emirates Publishers Association aims to support publishers licensed in Sharjah, reduce costs and facilitate services. This will include exempting Association members licensed in Sharjah and holding media permits from fees for permits to circulate local publications within the UAE, as well as granting licensed Association members in Sharjah a 50 percent discount on media permit renewal fees for the sale of books and publications, and for the import and distribution of books.

The agreement also aims to automate the application of these benefits through the Council’s systems, with the Association providing membership lists, updating members’ details and verifying the validity of their membership.

It will also involve organising awareness programmes and workshops for publishers and strengthening coordination with relevant authorities to unify procedures and reduce duplication.