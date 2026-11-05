UAE joins Syrian community in celebrating Syrian heritage in Dubai on November 7

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will join the Syrian community in celebrating Syria’s history and culture at a public event at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Saturday, 7th November.

Now in its second year, the celebration brings together music, art, food and heritage, offering a rich picture of Syrian culture while strengthening the community’s place in UAE society.

Organised by the Emirates Loves Syria initiative, the event celebrates Syrians living in the UAE, strengthens ties within the community, and highlights the friendship and cooperation that unite the Emirati and Syrian peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will attend, alongside prominent Syrian figures and business leaders based in the UAE.

The programme includes panel discussions, entertainment, community activities and live performances, headlined by Syrian singer Assala Nasri. A group of content creators will also serve as event ambassadors, helping the celebration reach a wider audience.

A dedicated segment will honour leading members of the Syrian community in the UAE whose achievements span art, media, medicine, business and design, among other fields, and whose work has enriched the country’s cultural, professional and community life.

An outdoor exhibition will take visitors on a tour of Syria’s best-known landmarks without leaving Dubai. Combining art, traditional crafts and folk heritage, it features installations inspired by the Arch of Triumph in Palmyra, the Bab Al Faraj Clock Tower in Aleppo and the Homs Clock Tower, as well as a sculpture inspired by the Damascene sword, a symbol of Syria’s long tradition of sword making.

Interactive features include “A Mailbox from Syria”, where visitors can pull out a letter bearing words of love, longing and remembrance. There is also a photo zone that recreates the character of Syrian cities and governorates, from Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Hama to Latakia, Tartus and Daraa.

The event will host 30 stalls for Syrian home businesses selling crafts and heritage products, giving small entrepreneurs a platform to reach new customers. Some 40 restaurants and kiosks will serve authentic Syrian food and drinks.

This support for small businesses reflects a wider priority in the growing economic partnership between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic. Both countries are working to expand cooperation in key and emerging sectors and to build investment partnerships between their private sectors, with particular attention to small and medium enterprises as drivers of growth, innovation and new opportunities.

The celebration reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to tolerance, coexistence and cultural openness, and to giving every community the space to express its identity and share its heritage with the wider public.

By bringing Syrians together and showcasing their contributions, it also deepens the bond between the Emirati and Syrian peoples and reaffirms the UAE’s standing as a global model of respect for cultural diversity.