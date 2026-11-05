Cambridge Health Group, Heriot-Watt University to advance research, innovation in GCC

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cambridge Health Group (CHG), a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Heriot-Watt University to advance academic research in rehabilitation, long-term care and specialised care.

The agreement brings together CHG's clinical expertise in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation across six facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with Heriot-Watt University's pioneering research in healthy ageing, rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies.

Through its Global Research Institute in Health and Care Technologies and the National Robotarium, Heriot-Watt combines expertise in engineering, artificial intelligence and behavioural science to address complex challenges in health and care. Heriot-Watt's global presence spans five campuses across Scotland, Dubai and Malaysia, with plans to establish a further campus in Saudi Arabia.

The organisations will connect research with clinical practice, creating opportunities to develop and evaluate innovations that support rehabilitation, maximise independence and improve quality of life for people with complex, long-term care needs. The partners will also pursue national and international research grants, including collaboration with government and industry partners.

The partnership will also support the development of the region's specialist healthcare workforce through academic training, executive education and tailored development programmes. These will include postgraduate research supervision, internships, industry placements and mentoring, helping connect academic learning with practical experience.