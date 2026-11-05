University of Sharjah holds third Legal Careers Forum

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS) held its third Legal Careers Forum, bringing together students and legal professionals to explore career opportunities, gain insights into legal practice and strengthen professional connections.

Organised by the College of Law's Clinical Legal Office under the theme "Career Paths for a Promising Future in Law", the forum highlighted career opportunities in the legal sector and the skills, qualifications and experience required.

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the UoU, said the UAE's economic and security development had been accompanied by efforts to strengthen its legal and legislative framework.

He said national institutions continued to update legislation and improve the legal system to meet evolving development needs, underscoring the importance of preparing graduates with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Agamy emphasised that training and hands-on experience during university studies were essential to equipping students with the skills needed to enter the legal profession.

Prof. Adnan Ibrahim Sarhan, Dean of the College of Law, said the forum helped bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice by connecting students with legal institutions and introducing them to career opportunities.

He added that the event brought together experienced legal professionals from public- and private-sector organisations.

An exhibition held alongside the forum featured government entities, law firms, professional associations and academic institutions.