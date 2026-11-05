Dubai Content Creators Programme showcases Dubai’s tourist attractions through digital storytelling

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Content Creators Programme’s tourism and economy edition has culminated in the presentation of final projects by participants, highlighting Dubai’s landmarks and tourist attractions through creative digital storytelling.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the two-week programme focused on developing participants’ skills in tourism and economic content creation and using modern digital tools to tell Dubai’s stories in engaging and innovative ways.

The final projects, presented under the theme ‘Choose a Dubai Landmark and Tell Its Story Your Way’, featured original content created by participants highlighting Dubai’s landmarks and destinations, illustrating their unique facets, and showcasing the emirate’s diverse tourism offerings across digital platforms.

Participants were required to produce short videos of 60 to 90 seconds for Instagram and TikTok, longer videos of three to 10 minutes for YouTube, or documentary-style features, with the freedom to choose how best to tell their stories.

The projects allowed participants to apply the skills acquired during the programme, from concept development, scriptwriting and storytelling to filming, lighting and editing, as well as preparing content for publication based on strategies tailored to each platform and its target audience.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head, Media Talent Development at the Dubai Press Club, said the final projects provided an opportunity to assess the programme’s outcomes and participants’ ability to apply their skills in tourism content creation, from concept development and storytelling to production and publication.

She highlighted the programme’s focus on combining theoretical learning with practical experience, enabling participants to create engaging digital content showcasing Dubai’s tourism enablers, landmarks and diversity of experiences.

The projects will be assessed on the clarity and originality of their ideas, storytelling quality, ability to capture the distinctive appeal of the chosen landmarks or destinations, filming and editing standards, suitability for the intended digital platforms, and effective use of the skills and tools acquired during the programme.

The final projects reflect Dubai Press Club’s commitment to combining theoretical learning with practical experience, enabling participants to create original, credible digital content that showcases Dubai’s landmarks and diverse tourism experiences while bringing the emirate’s stories to local and international audiences.