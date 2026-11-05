UAE, China hold third round of consular consultations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE and China held the third round of consular consultations in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the positive impact of the mutual visa exemption in facilitating tourism, business and educational exchanges.

The UAE delegation was headed by Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Long Zhou, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

The consultations provided an opportunity to exchange consular expertise, follow up on matters concerning nationals of both countries, and identify priorities for joint action.

At the outset, Sheikha Hissa conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his wishes for the success of the consultations in advancing bilateral consular cooperation and serving the interests of both countries and their peoples.

She highlighted the longstanding relations between the UAE and China, spanning more than four decades, which continue to flourish under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China. She underscored the significance of President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the UAE in 2018 and the UAE President’s state visit to China in 2024 as key milestones in advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

In her closing remarks, Sheikha Hissa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building on the outcomes of the consultations through reciprocal visits, the exchange of expertise, and closer coordination between the relevant authorities and diplomatic missions, with a view to translating discussions into tangible progress and delivering efficient, responsive consular services for nationals of both countries.

The UAE delegation included representatives from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; the UAE Embassy in the People’s Republic of China; and the relevant consular departments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.