DIFC launches 2027 NextGen Internship Programme for family-enterprise leaders

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM)-- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced a 2027 internship programme for the next-generation of leaders preparing to take on roles in family businesses, alongside the publication of a new report by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) on tokenisation and a white paper by the DIFC Courts proposing a new global standard for resolving disputes involving smart contracts, as part of day four of the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week.

Held under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and President of DIFC, day four explored how family wealth and enterprises are preserved across generations, and how trusted infrastructure can support tokenised markets, bringing together financial and investment leaders and experts from around the world.

The announcement came during the Dubai Family Wealth Summit, which addressed priorities for family businesses, family offices and wealth management, focusing on governance, succession and long-term investment planning, marking the UAE’s Year of Family 2026.

The 2027 NextGen Internship Programme will place participants in DIFC firms, providing practical experience across financial services, auditing, consultancy, law, AI, FinTech and innovation, preparing the next generation of family-enterprise leaders to take on management and investment responsibilities.

Building on the success of this year’s inaugural NextGen leadership programme, the initiative responds to an estimated USD 18.3trn in wealth to be transferred globally by 2030, underscoring the importance of preparing the next generation to govern, invest and transfer family wealth.

The Summit reflected a broader view of family wealth: continuity is not solely centred on asset management, but also depends on leadership, family unity, governance and resilience amid legal, regulatory and economic change.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, delivered a keynote address during the Dubai Family Wealth Summit, reinforcing the importance of international connectivity and collaboration as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for trade, investment and financial services.

Key speakers included Hussain Sajwani, Chairman, DAMAC Group; Halima Dangote, GED Family Office & International Offices, Dangote Industries Limited; Maurice Gravier, Group Chief Investment Officer for Wealth Management, Emirates NBD; Shehab Gargash, Founder, Gargash Prime; and Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, Vice Chairman, Seddiqi Holding.

The Future Tokenisation Forum featured the publication of a new DFSA report, *Scaling Tokenisation: The Road Ahead*, examining how tokenisation may develop as it moves from experimentation towards practical use across financial products, payments and market infrastructure.

The report brings together perspectives from leading practitioners across the financial services ecosystem, including BlackRock, Ripple, Robinhood, Soter Insure and Standard Chartered. It examines the regulatory, legal and operational considerations shaping the evolution of trusted, scalable and internationally connected tokenised markets.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said: “As tokenisation moves into live use across financial products, payments, and market infrastructure, important questions about what is needed for tokenised markets to thrive and achieve scale responsibly need to be addressed. We hope this white paper will stimulate further discussion among industry, investors, regulators, and policymakers about the road ahead.”

The report does not predict a single path for tokenisation or prescribe a particular technological, regulatory, or commercial outcome. Instead, it highlights areas of broad agreement and differing market views, and seeks to convene further discussion among industry, investors, regulators, policymakers, and international standard-setters.

Contributing to the broader discussion on tokenisation, the DIFC Courts, in collaboration with DECA4 Advisory and industry partners, published a white paper proposing a new global standard for resolving disputes in the on-chain economy.

At its centre is the Dispute Resolution Oracle (DRO) — an opt-in connection between smart contracts built on the blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and a trusted court or other qualifying chosen forum. The proposal would allow parties to choose their forum before transacting and preserve disputed assets when a claim is raised, enabling final decisions to be enforced directly on-chain.

The initiative is designed as an open standard rather than a single jurisdiction solution. Human judges, arbitrators, mediators and experts would continue to decide cases off-chain, with safeguards including limited asset freezes, early review, reasoned decisions and appeal rights.

Sessions at the Future Tokenisation Forum examined digital settlement mechanisms, institutional custody, regulatory compliance, cross-border interoperability, and how traditional finance, digital assets and Web3 infrastructure can work together to support institutional adoption at scale.

Speakers included Paul Kayrouz, Chief Fintech Officer, Central Bank of the UAE; Amna Al Owais, Deputy Director of DIFC Courts; Glen Fernandes, Senior Executive Officer, DIFC Branch, BNY Mellon; William Mason, Director General, Guernsey Financial Services Commission; and Michail Fekkas, First Vice Chairman, Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

Other speakers included Senator Osita Izunaso, Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Markets, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Ruben Bombardi, General Counsel and Head of Regulatory Enablement; and Paul Boots, Senior Director – Head of Sector Development, Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Also on day four, the Investment Leaders Exchange convened sovereign wealth funds, institutional capital allocators and family office principals. The exchange facilitated strategic dialogues on long-term asset allocation, cross-border risk management and the integration of digital assets into institutional portfolios.

The fourth day's events reflected DIFC's focus on family wealth continuity and innovation in financial markets.