Sharjah Civil Defence launches free certificates for fire victims

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has launched a proactive digital service that enables residents affected by residential fires to receive an officially approved damage assessment certificate free of charge immediately after firefighting operations are completed.

The service, titled “Damage Assessment Certificate”, is issued automatically and sent directly to affected residents via SMS and email, without the need for a prior application or a visit to any government entity.

The certificate includes the affected resident’s details, the property address, and an assessment of the damage caused by the fire. Residents need only provide their Emirates ID number, with the remaining issuance procedures completed digitally via identity data integration, without requiring additional documents.

Major General Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the initiative reflects the authority’s responsibility to the community and its commitment to supporting families affected by fires.

He noted that families facing such circumstances need to focus on their safety and immediate needs, and added that the authority aims to simplify related procedures and reduce the time and effort required to access essential services.

He added that the authority continues to develop its services based on customer needs and to use digital integration to simplify procedures and reduce requirements. Proactive services form part of its approach to responding to residents’ needs at the appropriate time without imposing additional administrative burdens on them.

The service also takes into account the psychological and financial impact of residential fires, particularly in the first hours after an incident, when families are dealing with the consequences and arranging their essential needs.

By issuing the certificate free of charge and delivering it directly via digital channels, the authority enables affected residents to obtain official documentation wherever they are, without having to visit a service centre or submit a separate application.