Sharjah Museums Authority presents latest developments at WTM London

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is participating at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, introducing international audiences to its museums and cultural experiences while showcasing its latest developments and two decades of cultural achievements.

Overseeing 20 museums covering art, history, archaeology, heritage, science, Islamic civilisation and marine life, the Authority works to preserve heritage, share knowledge and make cultural experiences accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds through its collections, exhibitions and diverse programmes.

Highlighting the value of SMA’s participation, the Authority described WTM as an opportunity to introduce international audiences to Sharjah’s museums and cultural experiences, share its latest developments, and strengthen the emirate’s profile as a destination for cultural tourism.

As part of its latest developments, SMA’s museum network has continued to grow with the opening of Al Qasimia School - Museum of Education in Sharjah in 2025. In 2026, Fili Fort, the Heritage House and the Coffee Museum joined the Authority, adding to the range of cultural and heritage experiences across the emirate.

The Authority also continues to develop its museums and enhance the visitor experience, including latest updates to Sharjah Art Museum, which offers permanent free admission, making its collections and exhibitions accessible to all.

Marking another key development, SMA launched its new visual identity to celebrate the Authority’s 20th anniversary. Inspired by Sharjah’s historic architecture and Arabic calligraphy, the new visual identity brings the Authority and its museums together under one visual framework.

It reflects SMA’s growth and its transition into a new phase focused on greater cultural impact and a wider global presence.

Among the exhibitions SMA is presenting is “Entwined Legacies: Dialogue and Interaction between Chinese and Islamic Civilisations”.

Hosted at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation in partnership with Shanghai Museum, the exhibition brings together 124 archaeological and artistic collections of Sharjah Museums Authority and Shanghai Museum.

It explores historical connections through travel and trade, crafts and artistic traditions, social life, literature and science, and commercial and diplomatic relations.