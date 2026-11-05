Seven Japanese companies showcase energy security solutions at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – Seven companies participating in the Japanese Pavilion at ADIPEC 2026 showcased solutions aimed at enhancing energy security, covering process engineering, hydrogen energy, valves, satellite systems, drones and liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation.

Mitsushiro Hirai, spokesperson for the Japanese Pavilion, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the final day of ADIPEC 2026 that the pavilion, sponsored by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), brings together major corporations and startups, reflecting the strong partnership between the UAE and Japanese governments.

He noted that Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry visited the pavilion on the opening day.

Detailing the participating companies, Hirai said HORIBA showcased process engineering and control equipment, while JGC Group presented engineering solutions, including hydrogen-related technologies. KITZ Group, in cooperation with a German company, offered valves designed to withstand extreme temperatures and operating conditions.

He added that Liberaware specialises in inspection drones for challenging environments, including applications at sites associated with the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. Synspective, meanwhile, showcased satellite-based radar systems designed to monitor energy facilities and enhance safety.

TB Global Technologies presented loading arms used to connect vessels during maritime transfer operations, enabling the transfer of liquids and gases, including LNG, while Terra Drone focused on drone applications in oil and gas operations.

Hirai said Japanese technologies could help make existing energy facilities safer and more efficient, expressing hope for continued cooperation between the two countries' governments and companies