Dubai Health gains ANCC distinction for nursing professional development

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has become the first integrated academic healthcare system in the UAE to be officially accredited with distinction as a provider of Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation. This represents the highest level of recognition awarded by ANCC and acknowledges organizations that demonstrate exemplary practice and sustained excellence in nursing education.

ANCC NCPD accreditation evaluates organisations against rigorous, evidence-based criteria to ensure educational programming advances professional practice, performance, and healthcare outcomes. Earning Accreditation with Distinction underscores Dubai Health’s commitment to nursing education and reinforces its focus on empowering the nursing workforce through continuous learning and professional development.

The ANCC NCPD Accreditation™ model is based on the original Donabedian framework of structure, process, and outcome measures to evaluate quality. The ANCC NCPD™ standards provide organisations with a structured, evidence-based framework to design and implement NCPD activities. The development of quality outcomes ensures that accredited organisations continuously evaluate processes and their impact on the professional development of nurses.

Dr. Tarek Fathey, Chief Clinical Officer at Dubai Health, said, "Achieving Accreditation with Distinction from ANCC reflects the quality of continuing professional development we provide to our nursing workforce and our commitment to building a healthcare system that meets the highest international standards. It affirms that our nurses have access to education that keeps pace with evolving clinical practice, enabling them to deliver safe, high-quality, and compassionate care, in line with our Patient First promise.”

Abeer Alblooshi, Director of Nursing at Dubai Health, said, "This accreditation reflects years of supporting our nurses as learners through mentorship, hands-on training, and courses that inspire continued growth. I have watched nurses join us early in their careers and develop into confident, highly capable professionals, and it is deeply rewarding to see that journey recognised at this level.”