Aster DM Healthcare to launch 12th hospital in UAE – Medcare Royal Hills in partnership with MENASCO

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aster DM Healthcare, one of the region’s leading integrated healthcare providers, has signed a partnership agreement with MENASCO, a leading engineering contracting & electromechanical (MEP) company established in the UAE in 1994, to develop Medcare Royal Hills Hospital in Dubai Studio City, with an approximate investment of AED 350 million. The agreement was signed by Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, and Bahaa H. Badawiyeh, CEO of MENASCO; in the presence of Ahmed Alraqbani – Partner at MENASCO and Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

The investment forms part of Aster DM Healthcare’s commitment to invest more than AED 1 billion in the UAE over the next five years, reflecting the Group’s strategy of expanding its healthcare infrastructure while advancing integrated, technology-enabled healthcare delivery.

The planned multi-specialty tertiary-care hospital will expand Medcare’s premium healthcare offering in Dubai, bringing together a wide range of specialised clinical services, advanced medical technologies and high-end surgical facilities. The hospital will be designed to provide comprehensive care across key medical specialities, supported by integrated diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

On the announcement, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Over the past 40 years, we have remained committed to building world-class healthcare institutions that serve the evolving needs of the UAE’s population. Medcare Royal Hills Hospital is yet another reflection of this commitment. Across the GCC, our dedicated team of over 20,000 healthcare professionals and staff work tirelessly to provide every patient with the highest standards of quality, compassionate and patient-centered care.”

Commenting on the partnership, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said “Medcare’s growth has always been guided by one clear purpose: to bring high-quality healthcare closer to the people and communities we serve. Our partnership with MENASCO is an important step in expanding Medcare’s footprint in Dubai and making advanced specialised and tertiary care more accessible. Medcare Royal Hills Hospital will bring together leading clinical expertise and advanced technology, giving patients access to world-class healthcare closer to home, a great extension of the services that we provide through existing 12 clinics that we operate in the area as a group.”

Bahaa H. Badawiyeh, Chief Executive Officer of MENASCO, said “Our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare reflects a shared ambition to contribute to Dubai’s evolving healthcare landscape. Medcare Royal Hills Hospital is envisioned as a modern healthcare destination that combines advanced infrastructure with specialised clinical capabilities, supporting the delivery of comprehensive care to the community.”

With a gross floor area of approximately 239,000 sq. ft. and a built-up area of around 430,000 sq. ft., Medcare Royal Hills Hospital is planned to have a capacity of 144 beds and six operating theatres.

A key feature of the hospital will be a comprehensive oncology centre, supported by a dedicated breast care diagnostic, apheresis unit and treatment unit offering coordinated care from screening and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up. The oncology centre will bring together medical, surgical and radiation oncology, supported by advanced technologies including a linear accelerator (LINAC), PET-CT, gamma scanning, iodine therapy and chemotherapy. The integrated approach is designed to provide patients with access to specialised cancer care across the treatment pathway, with long-term plans to include bone marrow transplantation (BMT).

The hospital will also offer specialised immunology and haematology services, covering immune-related conditions, including autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, as well as blood-related conditions such as anaemia, clotting disorders and blood cancers.

Advanced cardiology and cardiac sciences will be another key focus, encompassing comprehensive cardiac care and cardiac surgery, supported by an advanced catheterisation laboratory (cathlab) for diagnostic and interventional procedures. Advanced neurology and spine services will also be offered, complemented by neuro-interventional radiology and interventional radiology capabilities. Robotic-assisted surgical capabilities will further strengthen the hospital’s advanced surgical offering.

The hospital is expected to offer a broad range of clinical specialities, including internal medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, ENT, general surgery, vascular surgery, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, optometry, endocrinology, nuclear medicine, neurology, urology, dermatology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, rheumatology, cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery.

Additional planned services will include a dedicated paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), endoscopy and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a sleep laboratory and advanced critical care facilities. The emergency department will be a major facility with 18 observation beds and dedicated capabilities to manage medical and surgical emergencies, including trauma cases. Women’s health services will include a dedicated labour, delivery and recovery (LDR) suite with a water birth unit.

The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic capabilities, alongside significant investments in advanced technologies to support accurate diagnosis and specialised treatment, including advanced oncology radiation technology.