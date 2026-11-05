Zayed International Airport welcomes Condor's inaugural Frankfurt service, strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi, Germany

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed International Airport (AUH) welcomed the arrival of Condor's inaugural service from Frankfurt (FRA), marking an important milestone in the airline's growing presence in Abu Dhabi and further strengthening connectivity between Germany and the UAE capital.

Part of a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, the route will be serviced daily by Condor’s state-of-the-art A330neo fleet, stopping in Abu Dhabi before departing for Bangkok (BKK) in Thailand.

The flight was commemorated with a special welcome ceremony at AUH, attended by senior representatives from Abu Dhabi Airports, Condor and Etihad Airways, reflecting the strength of the partnership between the two organisations, as well as the ongoing collaboration to enhance connectivity between Abu Dhabi, Germany and key international markets.

The arrival brings weekly flights between Germany and Abu Dhabi to 49, including Condor’s recently announced codeshare partnership service with Etihad Airways from Berlin, significantly advancing the tourism, trade and aviation links between both and strengthening commercial and cultural ties between the UAE and Germany.

Carsten Nørland, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The arrival of Condor's inaugural Frankfurt service marks another important step in strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Germany. Together with the recently launched Berlin route, this service enhances travel options for passengers, supports tourism growth and deepens economic and cultural ties between our two markets. We are pleased to welcome Condor's leadership team to Abu Dhabi and look forward to continued collaboration as we expand connectivity through Zayed International Airport (AUH).”

Haitham Al Khamis, Acting Director of Tourism Products Development at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “As we expand the UAE’s global footprint, bringing Frankfurt into Abu Dhabi’s direct network with 49 weekly flights to Germany is an important milestone. Germany remains a cornerstone market for the emirate, and this route arrives at an exciting time as Abu Dhabi continues to evolve through sustained investments across world-class cultural landmarks, entertainment, and hospitality. We look forward to welcoming even more German travellers to experience the emirate’s rich heritage and dynamic calendar of events.”

Peter Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, Condor: “With this daily service, Abu Dhabi becomes an important new destination in Condor’s network and gives our guests more choice when travelling between Germany, the UAE and beyond. In partnership with Etihad, our Frankfurt–Abu Dhabi connection offers convenient onward travel to Bangkok and destinations across Etihad’s network. We are proud to grow this partnership and welcome travellers aboard our Airbus A330neo, with our premium Business Class and attentive Condor service.”

Wei Jin, Etihad Airways Interim Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said: Condor’s daily Frankfurt service is an important milestone in our growing partnership. By connecting our complementary networks, we create more choice for customers travelling between Europe, Abu Dhabi and beyond, while Condor’s onward Bangkok service adds further connectivity between Europe and Asia. We are delighted to celebrate this launch with Condor today and look forward to developing our partnership further.”