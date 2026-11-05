Three drivers to battle for FIA World Baja Cup title at Dubai International Baja

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Three drivers remain in contention for the FIA World Baja Cup title as they prepare for the final round at this week’s Dubai International Baja, setting the stage for a closely contested championship decider following the penultimate round in Qatar, which brought significant changes to the standings.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai International Baja is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) from 5 to 8 November. The event marks the final round of both the FIA World Baja Cup and the FIA Middle East Baja Cup, while also hosting the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.

Portugal’s Francisco Barreto enters the final round as championship leader in his Toyota Hilux IMT Evo, with South Africa’s Saood Variawa, driving a Toyota Hilux, and the Netherlands’ Mitchel van den Brink completing the trio of drivers who remain mathematically in contention for the overall FIA World Baja Cup title.

The event will also see Emirati driver Mansour Al-Helei compete for the SSV world title on home soil, facing Argentina’s Fernando Álvarez and Norway’s Hedda Hosås. All three have confirmed their participation in the final round, with the championship expected to remain closely contested through the concluding stages.

The SSV title race is expected to be one of the highlights of the final round, with Mansour Al-Helei competing alongside fellow Emirati navigator Khalid Al Kendi in a Can-Am Maverick R as he seeks to secure a world title in front of home supporters.

Argentina’s Fernando Álvarez regained the championship lead following his victory in Qatar alongside French navigator Xavier Panseri, while Norway’s Hedda Hosås remains in contention with Spanish navigator Pol Tibau.

With just 21 points separating the three leading contenders, the title remains open heading into Dubai’s challenging desert stages, where the final results will determine the world champion.

The FIA World Baja Cup Teams Championship is also heading towards a closely contested conclusion, with R-X Sport leading South Racing Can-Am by 55 points following the Qatar round.

The presence of Al-Helei and Hosås in the R-X Sport line-up, alongside Álvarez and Van den Brink among the drivers associated with South Racing, adds further interest to the battle for the Teams title.

The event will also feature several leading international competitors, including Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, who recently secured the FIA Middle East Baja Cup title.

Al-Attiyah claimed the regional Drivers’ Championship alongside navigator Max Delfino following their victory on home soil in Qatar last week. The pair will compete in Dubai in an Optimus MD Rallye.

Saudi Arabia’s Majed Al-Thunayyan, who has already secured the FIA World Baja Cup Stock title, will also take part, aiming to conclude his championship-winning season with another strong result.

Al-Futtaim Toyota, the event’s Official Automotive Partner, continues its support for the Dubai International Baja by providing vehicles to meet the demanding operational requirements of a rally held across remote desert terrain, where reliability and readiness are essential.

With Toyota vehicles among those competing for world titles, the event also highlights the significance of the longstanding partnership between Al-Futtaim Toyota and the Dubai International Baja.

Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Toyota and Lexus UAE at Al-Futtaim, said: “Motorsport has always had a strong presence in the UAE, and the Dubai International Baja is an important part of that history. For Al-Futtaim Toyota, the event gives us an opportunity to experience how our vehicles perform in some of the most demanding driving conditions.

“From the challenging desert terrain to the complexities of navigating the course, the Baja puts vehicles through conditions that test their capabilities in ways that everyday driving cannot. The insights we gain from these experiences are invaluable, particularly as we continue to focus on the reliability, durability and performance our customers expect from Toyota. We are proud to support the UAE’s growing motorsport community.”

The motorcycle competition will bring together leading international riders, including FIM Bajas World Cup title contender Alex McInnes and Poland’s Konrad Dąbrowski, who claimed his fourth Qatar International Baja motorcycle victory last week.

McInnes finished second in Qatar, strengthening his position in the championship race, and the two riders are set to renew their rivalry in Dubai.

Emirati rider Mohammed Al Balooshi, one of the UAE’s most successful off-road motorcycle competitors and a former Dubai International Baja winner, will be among the leading local names taking part in the event.

The quad competition will also feature the top three finishers from the Qatar round. Emirati rider Khalifa Al-Bastaki, who claimed victory in Qatar, will seek to maintain his winning form against compatriot Abdulaziz Ahli, who finished second, while Saudi Arabia’s Hani Al-Noumesi, who placed third, will also compete.

Their participation brings a strong regional presence to the FIM-sanctioned competitions as the World Cup approaches its decisive stages.

Khalid Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, said: “Dubai International Baja has become an important fixture on the international motorsport calendar, and we are delighted to host the final round of another FIA World Baja Cup season.

“We are particularly looking forward to the SSV title battle, where Mansour Al-Helei has a genuine opportunity to win a world title on home soil. With just 21 points separating the top three contenders, we expect this to be one of the highlights of the rally.”

He added: “The motorcycle and quad competitions also feature an exceptionally strong field, with several leading riders from the Qatar round taking part alongside Emirati competitors who are determined to deliver strong performances in front of their home supporters.”

Ben Sulayem concluded: “We extend our appreciation to our partners and the government authorities whose support enables us to organise an event of this scale. We look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators to another edition filled with exciting competition and memorable moments.”

The Dubai International Baja will open with a Prologue stage at Mushrif National Park on Friday, 6 November, offering spectators free access to international motorsport competition at one of Dubai’s popular outdoor destinations.

The main competitive stages will take place across the challenging desert terrain of Al Qudra, where speed, navigational accuracy and vehicle reliability will be crucial in determining the championship results.

Dubai Festival City will once again serve as the event’s main hub, hosting the ceremonial start and finish activities and bringing together competitors, teams and spectators.

The Prologue competition will take place in two sessions, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, with a break between sessions. Admission will be free, subject to venue capacity, with designated safe viewing areas allowing spectators to experience international desert rally competition up close.