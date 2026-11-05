Dubai unveils world’s first invitation-only tourism membership programme

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have unveiled details of ‘Dubai Access Club’, the world’s first city-led, invitation-only tourism membership programme of its kind, recently launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as part of a series of initiatives to further enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s tourism sector.

The programme offers repeat visitors an exclusive five-year membership, available by invitation only through partner nominations, providing access to a range of exclusive benefits, services and experiences across the city, alongside a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa. Designed to encourage repeat visitation and make travel to and within Dubai more convenient and rewarding, the programme aims to strengthen visitors’ connection with the city and reinforce its position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Delivered with the support of key private sector partners, ‘Dubai Access Club’ provides a range of exclusive offers to repeat visitors to enhance their experience in the city and encourage them to return. The programme builds on Dubai’s sustained strategic focus on strengthening visitor loyalty and building lasting relationships with visitors, reflected through advocacy, repeat visitation and engagement with the city’s business ecosystem.

Frequent travellers invited to join ‘Dubai Access Club’ will be able to activate their membership once their visa applications have been approved and they have met the specified eligibility criteria. Confirmed members will then enjoy immediate access to exclusive benefits provided by programme partners, including GDRFA Dubai’s ALSAADA Tourist Card, offering privileges and promotions across the city, and Majid Al Futtaim’s gift card, loaded with credit to spend on experiences across its retail stores and destinations.

With further exclusive offerings from partners to be announced, including hotel room upgrades, lounge access and advance booking windows for events, members will benefit from an enhanced visitor experience, making travel to and within Dubai even more convenient and enjoyable.

Invitations to join ‘Dubai Access Club’ will be extended to eligible travellers through select loyalty programmes and multinational companies associated with the programme’s launch partners, including Emirates, Accor and Visa, with further partners to join in the future.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the launch of ‘Dubai Access Club’ stands as a compelling testament to the city’s commitment to innovation in tourism, and complements our diverse destination offering.

“Repeat visitation has long constituted a cornerstone of Dubai’s growth story, facilitated by a sustained focus on accessibility, service and safety. The introduction of ‘Dubai Access Club’ further underlines the city’s ability to create affinity and connection with visitors, elevating the guest experience and creating new avenues for engagement with the destination. This is yet another clear example of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 in action: forging innovative partnerships between government and the private sector to drive growth and cement Dubai's position as a leading destination for business and leisure.”

Major General Khalaf Ahmad Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry Permits and Residency Sector at the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said: “‘Dubai Access Club’ is a practical step towards translating Dubai’s ambition to build lasting relationships with visitors into services that make returning easier and bring added value to every visit. At GDRFA Dubai, we work to ensure that entry procedures and related services reflect the efficiency visitors trust, while complementing the benefits offered by our partners to deliver a seamless experience that encourages them to choose Dubai again.”

He added: “Our role focuses on simplifying procedures and developing flexible, proactive services that respond to the needs of repeat visitors, while maintaining the highest standards of security and operational efficiency. Through our collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the programme’s partners, we connect ease of access with an integrated experience across the emirate, strengthening visitors’ confidence in its services and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a first-choice destination they can confidently return to.”

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said: “Emirates carries millions of visitors to Dubai each year, and a significant number of them return to the city, whether for business, family or to check out the city’s latest attractions and venues. Repeat visitation is fundamental to a destination's long-term growth, and being part of the ‘Dubai Access Club’ means some of our most loyal Skywards members will be rewarded throughout their stay with enhanced privileges across hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and more.

“Tourism sits at the heart of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goals, and Emirates contributes to that by connecting the city to its network of nearly 140 destinations and bringing visitors here. By collaborating alongside partners DET and GDRFA to shape the ‘Dubai Access Club’ value proposition, we are also giving visitors more reasons to come back.”

Duncan O'Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, Accor, said: “The most successful destinations create lasting relationships with their visitors, not just memorable trips. ‘Dubai Access Club’ is a strong example of how data, technology and partnership can come together to make travel more seamless, personalised and rewarding. By recognising repeat visitors and making it easier for them to return, the programme strengthens affinity with the destination while creating new opportunities for hospitality brands to deliver richer, more connected guest experiences. We are proud to support an initiative that reflects Dubai’s continued leadership in innovation and tourism.”

Fadi Moukaddem, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for UAE, Kuwait and Qatar at Visa, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with DET and GDRFA on the ‘Dubai Access Club’, an innovative initiative that will make the visitor experience more seamless, personalised and rewarding. By combining Dubai’s vision for world-class tourism with Visa's global network and portfolio of cardholder benefits and offers, we look forward to helping Visa Infinite cardholders visiting Dubai enjoy greater value and convenience throughout their journey in Dubai.”

The programme will also benefit participating multinational companies by making it easier for eligible employees from around the world to return to Dubai for meetings and corporate events held throughout the year, while giving them opportunities to explore the city’s diverse attractions and experiences during their stay.

The introduction of ‘Dubai Access Club’ builds on the city’s track record of developing innovative programmes that strengthen visitor loyalty and recognise their connection with the destination. Earlier this year, DET launched ‘A Dubai Invite’, an initiative offering residents who invite family and friends from around the world to visit Dubai a range of exclusive benefits and experiences across the city.