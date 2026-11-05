Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE-first breakthrough procedure in neurological care

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed the UAE’s first cryoneurolysis procedure that helped a patient with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) reduce severe focal spasticity in the lower limbs. This cutting-edge approach demonstrates the emirate’s commitment to adopting latest medical innovations with a meaningful impact on patients’ lives and broadens the range of treatment options for conditions associated with spasticity.

Spasticity is a common neurological condition that affects 30 to 50 percent of individuals with Multiple Sclerosis, as well as those recovering from stroke, or brain and spinal cord injuries. Characterized by muscle stiffness, involuntary tightness, and spasms, the painful condition can be highly debilitating and may, in some cases, require additional treatment options alongside existing therapies such as physiotherapy and botulinum toxin injections.

In this landmark case, a 36-year-old patient with MS, Ali Al Zaabi, presented with significant stiffness in his hands and legs. After evaluating his clinical condition, physicians at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Neurological Institute introduced cryoneurolysis as a novel approach to improve the patient’s spasticity, which had affected his ability to walk and perform daily activities. This minimally invasive, image-guided procedure uses extreme cold to temporarily freeze peripheral nerve function, reducing pain and muscle spasticity in targeted areas. The procedure was led by Dr. Prince Thakkar, Associate Staff Physician, Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Thakkar said, "The patient exhibited persistent stiffness in the affected limbs and responded poorly to other treatment modalities, necessitating an innovative approach. Cryoneurolysis offers immediate and extended relief, lasting between 6 and 12 months, which is notably longer than conventional therapies. This technique is precise and highly effective, providing rapid results for moderate to severe spasticity associated with brain and spinal cord disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis."

Following the procedure, the patient experienced immediate relief, with reduced muscle stiffness and tightness. The outcome marked a turning point in the patient’s journey, significantly improving his quality of life and renewing his motivation for rehabilitation. This procedure represents the practical implementation of the objectives of the Guideline for Management of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), developed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). The Guideline provides a trusted framework that supports early diagnosis and strengthens effective, patient-centered treatment decisions, while facilitating patients’ access to the advanced therapies they require.

Ali Al Zaabi said, “For the past 12 years, my MS symptoms have affected nearly every part of my daily life, especially my ability to walk, due to worsening lower limb spasticity, pain, coordination, and balance issues. Through Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s spasticity management program and this innovative treatment, I experienced noticeable relief, with less tightness in my legs and improved mobility. I could feel the difference, and the improvement has continued over time, giving me greater comfort and confidence in my daily life."

This milestone further reinforces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in complex neurological care. Ranked the #1 hospital in the UAE for Neurology in Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 and designated Center of Excellence for stroke by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the hospital continues to advance innovative treatment and therapies, including the novel application of cryoneurolysis in the management of spasticity.

By expanding access to less invasive treatment options, this pioneering approach offers renewed hope and improved quality of life for patients living with complex neurological conditions.