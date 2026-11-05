ADIPEC 2026 highlights technologies to boost offshore energy efficiency

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – ADIPEC 2026 is showcasing technologies to improve offshore energy project efficiency, enhance operational reliability and reduce costs.

Among the exhibitors, MER Marine Technologies and Luftsis are presenting specialised solutions in marine surveying and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, highlighting the role of engineering technologies in developing energy infrastructure and improving offshore asset performance.

MER Marine Technologies provides marine surveying solutions backed by more than 20 years of experience. Its services include geophysical and geotechnical surveys, inspection, maintenance and repair, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), seismic and environmental surveys, and autonomous operations.

The company focuses on accurate seabed data and appropriate surveying technologies to support offshore projects, including gas field development, offshore wind farms and pipeline installation, helping clients make safer and more efficient decisions.

It also provides survey vessels, specialised boats, marine surveying equipment and rental services to reduce mobilisation time and costs. Its technologies include unmanned surface vessels, ROVs, cloud-based data processing and high-precision sensors to improve data collection, analysis and project management.

Luftsis is showcasing HVAC solutions for offshore oil and gas platforms, vessels and industrial facilities.

Its products include air handling units, air-cooled condensing units, integrated air conditioning systems and customised cooling solutions designed for demanding marine and industrial environments, including hazardous areas and conditions requiring corrosion resistance.

The company also offers its LUFT-IOT platform, which supports remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and energy optimisation, helping identify potential equipment problems early and reduce unplanned downtime.

ADIPEC 2026 brings together companies, institutions and experts to showcase innovations, explore partnerships and exchange expertise aimed at improving energy project performance and value chain efficiency.

The participation of specialised companies highlights the importance of integrating technology, engineering and operational expertise to develop more efficient, resilient and sustainable energy projects.