German Pavilion at ADIPEC 2026 showcases 87 companies, 202 innovations

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE remains a key market for German companies, according to Ulrike Mätje, Market Information and Public Relations at VDMA (Mechanical Engineering Federation), co-organiser of the German Pavilion at ADIPEC 2026.

The pavilion brings together 87 German companies presenting 202 products and services “made in Germany”, showcasing German expertise to visitors and industry leaders at the event, held from 2nd to 5th November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Mätje told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that German exports to the UAE have been increasing over recent years.

She highlighted visits to the German Pavilion by Katherina Reiche, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, and Dr. Markus Söder, Minister-President of the Free State of Bavaria.

Mätje also noted the diversity of German industrial offerings at the pavilion, ranging from pumps, valves and components to nuclear and renewable energy technologies.

Energy is a cornerstone of relations between Germany and the UAE. In September, the two sides welcomed the growth of long-term strategic cooperation across the energy value chain, covering conventional and emerging sources, including LNG, renewables and hydrogen.

Mätje stressed that Germany, as a major exporting nation, needs to diversify its international markets and investments rather than concentrate on individual countries or regions.

Looking ahead to ADIPEC 2027, Mätje said VDMA hopes to expand the German Pavilion from its current 1,300 square metres to between 1,400 and 1,500 square metres.