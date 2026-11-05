Latifa bint Mohammed visits Downtown Design 2026

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited Downtown Design 2026, held under her patronage at Dubai Design District (d3). The fair, an anchor event of Dubai Design Week, brings together international and regional brands, designers and studios, creating opportunities for creative exchange, collaboration and business development.

H.H. highlighted Downtown Design’s importance as a commercial platform that strengthens collaboration and partnerships by connecting designers and studios with brands, manufacturers and industry professionals, supporting the development of the design sector in Dubai and the region.

H.H. said: “Ideas can grow into ventures of lasting value when the people behind them have opportunities to connect with the right partners and benefit from professional networks that support their growth. Downtown Design brings these elements together by building connections and collaboration between designers and brands, enabling them to develop their work, explore new possibilities and expand their reach into wider markets. These relationships strengthen connections across Dubai’s design ecosystem and create a supportive environment in which creative ideas and innovation can flourish.”

H.H. added: “Our commitment is to support this ecosystem at every stage, from nurturing talent and developing ideas to building ventures and businesses that grow from Dubai and reach the world. By bringing creative practice, production and commerce closer together and developing the capabilities of designers and creative talent, we create more opportunities for people to build a future around their ideas, while unlocking the potential of design as a driver of innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth in Dubai.”

Downtown Design’s programme reflects the breadth of the UAE’s design community alongside international participation. The UAE Designer Exhibition, supported by Dubai Culture, brings together 30 independent designers and studios under the creative direction of architect and designer AlZaina Lootah. Presented under the theme ‘Inherited Futures,’ it explores how materials, rituals, industries and ways of making can inform contemporary design. Presentations include Tanween by Tashkeel, the Athath Fellowship by MAKE Abu Dhabi, and 1971–Design Space.

International showcases include Memphis Milano and Buccellati’s ‘Aquae Mirabiles,’ created with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall. The Forum, designed by Dubai-based practice Bone Studio, draws inspiration from Emirati houses and narrow sikkas (alleyways), using local, recycled and reusable materials to create a space for conversation. Together, these presentations offer perspectives on craftsmanship, material innovation and the exchange of ideas across cultures.

As a commercial meeting point for the design industry, Downtown Design connects creative practice with production expertise and market opportunities. The fair complements Dubai’s wider support for talent development and creative entrepreneurship by helping designers, studios and established businesses build professional relationships, explore collaborations and reach new audiences. This contributes to a more connected design sector and supports Dubai’s position as a global centre for design and innovation.