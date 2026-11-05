Spanish energy companies highlight UAE market opportunities at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – Spanish companies regard the UAE as a strategic and reliable market for the energy sector, according to Gontzal Ruiz, representative of the Spanish Pavilion at ADIPEC 2026 and an executive at Fluidex, the Bilbao-based association of Spanish fluid-handling equipment manufacturers.

The association represents 80 manufacturers whose exports total almost €2.2 billion.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Ruiz said around 20 Spanish companies are participating in this year's exhibition, including 16 under the Spanish Pavilion, mainly in the oil and gas sector.

“ADIPEC is the world’s biggest energy event, and historically this region has been really important for our member companies, with many opportunities and investments in the oil and gas sector,” he said. “We have all grown with ADIPEC since the beginning of the show.”

Ruiz described relations between Spain and the UAE as consistently strong, both at the bilateral level and among manufacturers, suppliers and end users, including ADNOC. He attributed these ties to the reliability of Spanish manufacturers and their emphasis on product quality.

Ruiz also identified water as an area of shared interest, noting similarities between Spain and the UAE in terms of water stress and abundant sunshine. He said Spanish companies have invested heavily in innovation and equipment performance to meet customer needs.

On the energy transition, Ruiz said Europe is making progress, although substantial investment remains necessary. “Fossil fuels are still a big part of the energy mix, and we do not yet have other reliable and affordable alternatives. It is difficult to strike a balance, but we are working on it. It is a long road, and I think we are on the right path,” he said.

He also highlighted the resilience of Spanish industry. “Even during crises, our companies have managed to keep production steady. They are competitive and very capable of facing challenges,” he said.

Ruiz praised ADIPEC 2026, expressing hope for an even better edition next year.

ADIPEC 2026 brought together more than 2,260 exhibitors from 170 countries and concludes today. The 2027 edition is scheduled for 1st to 4th November.