Lianlian DigiTech expands cross-border payment, treasury solutions from DIFC

DUBAI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Lianlian DigiTech (02598.HK), a leading global payment and FinTech platform, today announced the official opening of its Middle East regional office located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Building on the company’s earlier milestone of securing a Category 3D Payment Service Provider licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the opening marks the next phase of Lianlian DigiTech’s Middle East strategy, as it expands its cross-border payment and treasury capabilities from DIFC.

Established within DIFC, the company looks forward to fostering a collaborative partnership aimed at shared growth. This brings together DIFC's world-class financial infrastructure with Lianlian DigiTech's global network and localised expertise to deliver seamless cross-border payment and comprehensive treasury management solutions, supporting businesses operating between China, the Middle East and global markets.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “Dubai’s position as a global gateway for trade and investment continues to create significant opportunities for financial services companies connecting businesses across key international markets. Lianlian DigiTech’s expansion from DIFC reflects the strength of our ecosystem as a platform for companies seeking to scale across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while strengthening connectivity with Asia. Its growing capabilities in cross-border payments and treasury solutions will contribute to the financial infrastructure supporting businesses between China and the region, further reinforcing Dubai and DIFC’s role in enabling the future of global finance.”

Tim Shen, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech, said: "Dubai serves as a natural bridge connecting East-West trade and finance. Lianlian DigiTech has always regarded 'technological compliance' and 'customer trust' as the cornerstone of its global presence. Moving forward, rooted in DIFC, Lianlian is committed to building a mutually beneficial ecosystem and providing secure, efficient, and smart digital financial services for enterprises in the Middle East and globally."

Strengthening local capabilities through DIFC

Driven by the surging trade momentum across the China-UAE economic corridor, globalising enterprises increasingly demand agile localised collection, multi-currency cash management, and cross-border vendor payout capabilities. Navigating multi-jurisdictional compliance while enhancing capital liquidity has become a core priority for businesses expanding internationally.

Operating from DIFC’s dynamic financial ecosystem, Lianlian DigiTech will further deepen strategic synergies with regional banks, tier-one financial institutions, and commercial partners. Designed to address complex operational scenarios, the company’s localised offerings including cross-border collections, FX hedging/conversions, and global vendor disbursements will be delivered in strict accordance with relevant regulatory authorizations and licensing frameworks.

Supporting trade through treasury and capital efficiency

Addressing challenges including lengthy fund turnover cycles, multi-currency exchange costs and complex cross-border payment workflows, Lianlian DigiTech provides an integrated solution spanning local collections, FX conversions and global vendor disbursements. The company’s capabilities are designed to streamline payment and settlement processes, enhance treasury transparency and improve operational efficiency for businesses operating across international markets.

Furthermore, Lianlian DigiTech continues to consolidate its commercial ecosystem footprint in the Middle East. Building on its established partnership with regional e-commerce giant Noon, as well as supporting merchant settlements on major marketplaces like Amazon UAE and Amazon Saudi Arabia, Lianlian DigiTech provides cross-border sellers with reliable revenue repatriation and multi-currency capital liquidity. The company remains dedicated to expanding scenario-based solutions to support corporate growth across the Middle East and globally.

Positioned at the crossroads of global trade, Dubai serves as a vital commercial gateway connecting the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and broader global markets. Under the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) which aims to double the emirate's economy and drive foreign trade to AED 25.6 trillion over the next decade the accelerating economic ties between China and the UAE present unprecedented opportunities for digital financial infrastructure.