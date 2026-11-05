UAE Shooting Federation to organise two international championships in Al Ain

AL AIN, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the UAE Shooting Federation will organise two international championships in Al Ain Region in November 2026, featuring top shooters and several delegations from around the world. The championships will be held in cooperation with the Fédération Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse (FITASC).

The Al Ain Grand Prix – Compak Sporting will take place from 8-10 November at Al Ain Shooting Club, while the Al Ain Desert Grand Prix – Sporting will be held from 12-14 November 2026 at the Aquila Holding Company Club in Al Ain Region.

The two championships will offer a total prize fund of about AED1.8 million, alongside a dedicated prize for Arab shooters, aimed at strengthening competition among the world’s leading shooters, enhancing the standing of both championships and building on the success of the events held in 2025 at Al Ain Shooting Club.

Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Shooting Federation, expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for continuing to support athletes and sport, and to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the patronage of both championships and support for hosting competitions in Al Ain Region, which has become a global destination for shooting championships.

Al Neyadi noted that strong registration figures for both championships reflect global confidence in the ability of the UAE and Al Ain Region to host international shooting competitions, supported by advanced infrastructure, modern sporting facilities and high standards of organisation.

He added that the event represents a valuable addition to the UAE’s sporting calendar and reinforces Al Ain as a prominent regional sporting and tourism destination.

Al Neyadi praised the role of strategic partners in supporting both championships, emphasising that their combined efforts with the federation have helped strengthen the international reputation of shooting competitions in the UAE, reinforcing the country as a host of diverse sporting events.