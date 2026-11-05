Ajman Ruler receives Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

AJMAN, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

During the meeting, the two Rulers exchanged cordial and fraternal greetings and discussed matters concerning the nation and its citizens, as well as development goals aimed at advancing the UAE's progress and preserving its national achievements.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the UAE continued security, safety and stability under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to perpetuate the nation's advancement, pride and prosperity.