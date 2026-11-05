Ministry of Defence to stage 'Union Fortress 11' in Liwa in December

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – The Ministry of Defence has announced that the 11th edition of the Union Fortress military parade will take place in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, in December under the theme “An Impregnable Fortress, a Resilient Nation and a Determined People”.

The event will showcase the UAE's strength and resilience, reflecting the solidarity of its citizens and residents with the Armed Forces in defending the nation and safeguarding its sovereignty and achievements.

Union Fortress 11 is receiving the attention of the UAE's leadership and is being closely followed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Preparations are under way in accordance with the approved programme and operational plans, with coordination between the Ministry of Defence and participating entities to deliver a military parade reflecting the standing of the Armed Forces and their role in maintaining national security and stability.

The theme reflects the close connection between the strength of the state, the resilience of the nation and the determination of its people. The impregnable fortress symbolises the UAE's strength and ability to defend its sovereignty, while national resilience represents its steadfastness in confronting challenges. The determination of its people underscores national solidarity and unity as foundations of the country's strength and continued development.

Union Fortress 11 will showcase the advanced military capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and the competence, discipline and professionalism of their personnel through field demonstrations highlighting combat readiness and the integration and coordination of various units and formations in carrying out their missions, reflecting their ability to defend the nation and protect its security and sovereignty.

The parade will also demonstrate the progress achieved in the Armed Forces' defence capabilities, reflecting the leadership's vision of building modern, advanced forces with the highest levels of readiness to confront challenges and changing circumstances.

It will highlight the leadership's commitment to strengthening military capabilities and developing national personnel, enabling them to perform their duties efficiently and effectively while protecting the achievements of the Union and maintaining the security and stability underpinning the UAE's comprehensive development.

Union Fortress 11 will convey a national message that the UAE's strength rests on the capabilities of its Armed Forces and the solidarity of its society. It will emphasise that defending the nation is a shared responsibility reflected in national unity, pride in national identity, confidence in state institutions and support for the leadership, reinforcing loyalty, belonging and collective responsibility for the country's security and future.

The military parade will offer the public an opportunity to learn about the Armed Forces' capabilities and the skills of their personnel, while recognising their efforts and sacrifices in serving the nation. It will also strengthen public awareness of their national mission and foster pride in the defenders of the Union.

As part of ongoing preparations, the Ministry of Defence is working with relevant government, semi-government and private sector entities to finalise organisational, on-site and logistical arrangements and prepare the venue to receive visitors, reflecting coordinated national efforts to ensure the success of the 11th edition.

The Union Fortress family entertainment village will welcome visitors with a range of activities, including screens broadcasting the military parade live, interactive games, exhibitions and workshops, alongside traditional, heritage and artistic performances.

The village will offer an experience for the whole family in a national atmosphere celebrating the spirit of the Union and strengthening the community's connection with the Armed Forces.