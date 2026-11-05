Ajman Transport official transport partner of Ajman Media Forum "THE SIGNAL 2026"

AJMAN, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority and the Ajman Government Media Office signed a sponsorship and cooperation agreement, under which the Authority will serve as the "Official Transport Partner" of the Ajman Media Forum "THE SIGNAL 2026".

The agreement aims to enhance institutional integration, support the logistical and promotional aspects of the forum, and provide an integrated transportation experience for VIPs, speakers, and guests.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of Ajman Transport Authority, and H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office.

The Ajman Government Media Office is organizing the first edition of the forum on November 18 and 19 at the Emirates Hospitality Hall in Ajman, with the participation of 68 speakers from 17 countries around the world.

Under the agreement, Ajman Transport Authority will provide transportation services for VIPs, speakers, and guests, and facilitate their movement within the emirate.

On the promotional side, the Authority will contribute to supporting the forum's advertising and marketing campaign by providing advertising spaces on taxis and public buses in the Emirate of Ajman, allowing promotional messages to reach wide segments of the public and enhancing the forum's visibility across the emirate.

The agreement comes as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships among government entities in the emirate and utilize their capabilities and expertise to support specialized events and enhance the quality of services provided to participants and visitors, reflecting Ajman's position and efforts in hosting and organizing specialized events and conferences.

The partnership embodies a model of institutional cooperation in utilizing government capabilities to support events, enhance the efficiency of services provided to guests and participants, and strengthen the forum's media and promotional presence, in line with the emirate's aspirations to organize specialized events that add value to the media and community landscape.

The Ajman Media Forum serves as a platform that brings together media leaders, decision-makers, experts, and specialists in the fields of media, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, content creation, and government communication, with the aim of exploring the rapid transformations in the media landscape, anticipating the future of the sector, and discussing the opportunities and challenges associated with technological advancements and changing patterns of content production and consumption.