AIQ highlights AI agent security, governance in energy sector at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – AIQ has developed what it describes as the first and largest AI-native operating system for the energy sector, enabling the secure management, verification and governance of AI agents, CEO Dennis Jol told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at ADIPEC 2026.

Jol said the event came at a particularly important time, highlighting the UAE's openness to business amid record participation.

He identified the next challenge for AI agents as coordinating their activities and determining who develops them.

Known as Genesis, the operating system is designed specifically for the energy sector, with an understanding of its terminology and operational context. It brings together AI models, use cases and agents on a single platform, providing the security and operational capabilities they require.

Jol said the system enables users to verify AI agents' identities and activities and govern their operations.

He said AIQ specialises in applied intelligence and has developed 200 AI use cases, each of which has demonstrated value.

Jol added that AIQ announced the first large-scale AI deployment of its kind in the energy sector in 2024 and unveiled Genesis this year as the first AI-native operating system for energy operations.

Regarding international expansion, he said the company is active in eight markets through pilot projects and is working with customers to scale up operations.

Jol said AIQ announced its first major deal outside the UAE a few months ago, involving the deployment of its solutions across more than one million cameras in India's oil and gas sector.