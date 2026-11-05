IHC nine-month revenue rises 33.2% to AED100.5 bn, profit after tax up 87% to AED32.5 bn

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC reported revenue of AED100.5 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up 33.2% year-on-year from continuing operations, while profit after tax rose 87% to AED32.5 billion compared with the same period in 2025.

Gross profit increased 35.4% to AED25.3 billion, while profit before tax rose 84.2% to AED35.1 billion. Earnings per share increased 129.6% to AED9.71, with return on equity reaching 20.8%.

The company said revenue growth was supported by Energy and Mining, Hospitality and Leisure, Financial Services, Real Estate and Construction, and Food, with seven of its eight business segments recording higher revenue.

Real Estate and Construction remained the Group's largest revenue contributor, generating AED33.3 billion, up 12.8%.

Marine and Dredging revenue reached AED22.4 billion, an increase of 3.7%, while Energy and Mining revenue rose 295.1% to AED19.3 billion, driven by the expansion of metals and hydrocarbon trading activities.

Hospitality and Leisure revenue increased 93.7% to AED7.8 billion, Financial Services rose 53.7% to AED4.4 billion, Food grew 25.7% to AED5.1 billion, and Technology increased 20.5% to AED2.9 billion.

IHC said profit after tax benefited from investment income generated within the Financial Services segment, while the Group's seven segments outside Financial Services collectively increased profit by 37.5% to AED12.6 billion.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said surpassing AED100 billion in revenue was an important milestone, reflecting growth across the Group's operating businesses and the continued expansion of its international investment platform.

He added that revenue growth across seven of the eight business segments and the more than doubling of international revenue underscored the resilience and breadth of the Group's businesses.

Total assets increased 13.4% to AED485.9 billion, while total equity rose 9.9% to AED275.4 billion. Owners' equity increased 11.5% to AED170.5 billion.

Cash and bank balances stood at AED76.6 billion at the end of September, while net debt increased to AED30.4 billion, reflecting financing raised to support the Group's investment programme.

IHC said it enters the final quarter of 2026 with a diversified portfolio, substantial liquidity and an expanding international investment platform.

The company reaffirmed its disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on businesses and sectors where it sees strong potential, access to capable management teams and clear pathways to sustainable value creation. It will also continue strengthening portfolio-company performance, improving capital efficiency and developing Dynamic Value Networks that connect the Group's capital, capabilities and operating expertise.