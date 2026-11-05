'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' marks three years of humanitarian assistance to Gaza

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM)-- The UAE today marks the third anniversary of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', launched on 5th November, 2023, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide humanitarian, relief, medical and food assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

Over three years, the operation has developed into an integrated humanitarian system encompassing food, medical, water and shelter assistance, alongside healthcare, education and support for women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, as well as community initiatives and psychosocial support programmes.

UAE aid delivered through the operation has exceeded 136,000 tonnes, valued at more than US$4.16 billion, accounting for approximately 46% of all international humanitarian assistance that has reached the Gaza Strip.

Relief and transport operations have involved 792 aircraft, 26 ships and 14,711 trucks, alongside 81 airdrop missions under the Birds of Goodness initiative. Aid deliveries have continued by land, air and sea to ensure assistance reaches those in need.

In the healthcare sector, more than 294,000 cases have received medical treatment through the operation, which has included operating equipped health centres and field hospitals and dispatching medical convoys carrying medicines, equipment and medical supplies in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The operation has expanded food assistance through 40 community kitchens, producing approximately eight million meals annually, alongside support for around 27 bakeries capable of producing up to 1.5 million bundles of bread each year, strengthening food security for affected families.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to implement seasonal projects and initiatives, including the Winter Clothing initiative, which aims to reach one million beneficiaries in Gaza by providing clothing, blankets and heating supplies for children, women, men and the elderly.

The operation's team continues to prepare aid convoys at the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where shipments are received, sorted, prepared and dispatched to Gaza to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian assistance.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reflects the UAE's commitment to humanitarian solidarity and mutual support and its humanitarian role in assisting the Palestinian people and providing sustainable support that addresses the basic needs of Gaza's population.