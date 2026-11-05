UAE condemns terrorist attack resulting in martyrdom of security officer in Jordan

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Jordanian capital, Amman, which resulted in the martyrdom of a public security officer following an attack with a sharp object and left a patrol officer injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such terrorist and criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr and to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.