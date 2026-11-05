iCapital welcomes Mubadala Capital investment offering to its platform for Middle East wealth managers

ZURICH, ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- iCapital, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced that an evergreen private markets strategy sponsored by Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management arm of Mubadala Investment Company, will be made available on the iCapital platform for qualified investors.

The highly diversified private markets strategy is structured as an evergreen fund vehicle with limited quarterly redemption windows and a focus on capital preservation and low volatility. The fund strategically allocates to co investments, primaries and secondaries, with an emphasis on mature, cash generative assets. The strategy benefits from deep alignment with Mubadala Capital to deliver a resilient, investor-friendly private markets solution.

By expanding access to evergreen strategies, iCapital is responding to growing demand for private market solutions, supporting wealth managers and their clients across the Middle East and Asia to construct more diversified and resilient portfolios. Mubadala Capital selected iCapital for its proven ability to broaden access to private markets globally through an advanced end-to-end technology platform and robust distribution network.

The Mubadala Capital vehicle will be offered via iCapital Marketplace: a one-stop-shop connecting wealth managers and advisors with a broad menu of alternative investment opportunities across private equity, private debt, infrastructure, real estate and hedge funds, offered by the world’s leading alternative asset managers. The platform delivers a scalable, end-to-end digital investment experience, ensures seamless investment lifecycle management and comprehensive reporting, and provides a broad array of research and educational tools.

“This launch marks an important milestone as we expand our footprint in the Middle East, reinforcing our strong commitment to the region’s dynamic growth and the evolving needs of its investors,” says Brooks Entwistle, Head of International and Member of the Management Committee at iCapital. “By making the Mubadala Capital offering available on our platform, we aim to accelerate distribution into the expanding pool of private wealth, leveraging our technology and operating system to deliver a scalable investment, reporting, and education experience.”

"The appetite for private markets exposure across the Middle East and Asia has never been stronger," said Max Franzetti, Head of Solutions at Mubadala Capital. "Our partnership with iCapital gives us access to a robust platform to meet that demand, at scale."

The announcement builds on a series of milestones for iCapital in the Gulf region, including the opening of its Abu Dhabi office, the receipt of its ADGM license, and the expansion of its Sharia-compliant alternative investment capabilities, reflecting the firm's continued focus on enhancing access to alternative investments through technology and innovation.

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