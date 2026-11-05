Laporta takes three-shot lead at Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – Italy's Francesco Laporta took a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, carding a 10-under-par 62 at Yas Links.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the tournament marks the start of the season-ending playoffs.

Laporta equalled his lowest round on the DP World Tour with eight birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free performance. Former world number one Jon Rahm, England's Sam Bairstow and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger were his nearest challengers at seven under par.

In the Race to Dubai title contest, third-placed Rory McIlroy carded a two-under-par 70 after receiving a two-shot penalty. Rankings leader Eugenio Chacarra also recorded 70, while second-placed Patrick Reed shot 74.

The tournament features the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the leading 50 advancing to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.