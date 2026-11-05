Tunisian Consul General visits 'Sharjah Calligraphy'

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Director of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial, received Mohammed Wael Al Khamassi, Acting Consul General of Tunisia to the UAE, during an official visit to the forum’s exhibitions at Calligraphy Square in Heart of Sharjah. The visit was part of efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Acting Consul General and his accompanying delegation and led them on a tour of the biennial’s exhibitions at the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Ceramic House, the Emirates Fine Arts Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, the Sharjah Centre for Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation, and Dar Al Nadwa. There, they viewed a selection of the participating artistic and calligraphic works.

The tour also included the exhibitions of the biennial’s three honourees: Ali Al Hammadi from the UAE, Khalifa Al Shimi from Egypt and Baleid Hamidi from Morocco. The delegation viewed their works and personal collections, which reflect a diverse range of creative approaches to Arabic calligraphy.

The Acting Consul General also visited My Family, My Paradise, an exhibition at the Emirates Fine Arts Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation featuring works by 11 Emirati artists. It is one of several exhibitions within the biennial’s main show, which celebrates the work of more than 140 artists from around the world and reflects the richness of the schools of Arabic calligraphy and the diversity of their aesthetic approaches.

The director of the biennial gave Al Khamassi and the delegation a detailed overview of the artworks adorning the murals and facilities of Calligraphy Square, highlighting their variety of styles and aesthetic directions.

The delegation also observed part of a specialised workshop on Islamic ornamentation, organised by the Sharjah Centre for Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation with a group of the centre’s students as part of the biennial’s accompanying programme. The workshop introduces participants to the aesthetics of ornamentation, helps them acquire new skills and strengthens their creative abilities.

Al Khamassi expressed his appreciation for Sharjah’s sustained attention to the art of Arabic calligraphy, stressing that it is a fundamental pillar of Arab and Islamic civilisation and of its aesthetic and cultural heritage.

He also commended the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness’s efforts to support Arab cultural and artistic activity and to strengthen its presence locally, regionally and internationally. He noted that this vision has consolidated Sharjah’s standing as a leading cultural destination that embraces the arts, provides a nurturing environment for creativity and attracts creatives from across the world.

During his tour, the Acting Consul General viewed a range of works by artists from many countries, expressing admiration for their high artistic standard and the richness of their visions and styles. He also praised the biennial’s outstanding organisation, which he said reflects close attention to detail and the quality of its presentation of artworks and artistic experiences.

Al Khamassi also commended the cultural and civilisational role played by the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial, held under the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. He pointed to its continued contribution since its inception to building a specialised artistic scene devoted to Arabic calligraphy and to raising its profile at international cultural and artistic events, as well as its support for calligraphers and artists and its provision of platforms for younger generations to showcase their talents and develop their work.

Al Khamassi affirmed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Republic of Tunisia and the continued development of cooperation and communication at all levels. He highlighted the cultural sphere in particular, which both countries view as a shared priority, in the belief that it fosters civilisational rapprochement and the exchange of expertise and creativity.