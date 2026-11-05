Ras Al Khaimah Chamber to host Investment & Business Summit on 11th November

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) – The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit 2026 on 11th and 12th November at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The summit will bring together government officials, decision-makers, investors, business leaders and representatives of local and international companies and organisations.

It aims to highlight investment opportunities in the emirate, strengthen strategic partnerships, support business growth and trade, and explore new avenues of cooperation among investors in priority sectors.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Chamber, said the summit would enable participants to explore promising investment opportunities and establish partnerships supporting business expansion.

The programme will feature panel discussions, investor meetings and project presentations, focusing on technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, real estate development and investment.