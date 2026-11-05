UAE President receives President of Palau on working visit

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr, President of the Republic of Palau, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of development, the economy, renewable energy, sustainability, and the environment, in support of mutual interests. They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation in line with both countries’ priorities and aspirations for continued prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December. Both leaders underscored the importance of the conference in developing innovative solutions to water challenges and ensuring the sustainability of water resources.

Moreover, the two leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and the Pacific Islands Forum, of which the UAE is a Strategic Partner, and its role in strengthening bilateral relations with Palau, particularly in addressing climate change, advancing renewable energy, and protecting marine ecosystems and water resources. They also reaffirmed their commitment to working with international partners to promote sustainable community development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.