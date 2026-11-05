DMCC to host tenth edition of UAE AeroPress Championship, celebrating UAE's coffee community

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- DMCC will host the tenth edition of the UAE AeroPress Championship from 12-14 November at its flagship Almas Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, bringing together 252 competitors from across the seven emirates for one of the region's leading specialty coffee competitions.

Organised by Dubai-based specialty coffee company Mokha 1450 in conjunction with the World AeroPress Championships, the three-day event will take place under the theme “United and Strong”, celebrating the UAE's diverse and growing coffee community and the role of coffee in bringing people, cultures and communities together.

The UAE AeroPress Championship has become a major fixture in the country's specialty coffee calendar, providing a platform for brewing excellence, professional development and engagement across the wider coffee industry. The tenth edition will see competitors from all seven emirates compete for the national title and the opportunity to represent the UAE at the World AeroPress Championship in Mexico City, Mexico, on 6 December 2026.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said:

“Coffee is one of the world's most widely consumed beverages and most widely traded commodities, with more than two billion cups enjoyed every day and an estimated USD 200 billion in annual industry value. At DMCC, we are committed to strengthening the UAE's position as a leading coffee hub, connecting producing origins with consumer markets through the infrastructure, services, and market access our Coffee Centre provides. The tenth UAE AeroPress Championship reflects that commitment. It also celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and vibrant coffee culture flourishing across all seven emirates. We look forward to welcoming competitors and enthusiasts from across the country to share their passion, showcase their skills, and celebrate this milestone together.”

Garfield Kerr, CEO of Mokha 1450, organiser of the UAE AeroPress Championship, said: “The UAE is, by my estimation, the world’s leading coffee destination, and the UAE AeroPress Championships by virtue of being the largest coffee competition in the world by number of competitors highlights the UAE’s strong position in the coffee sector.

“This year’s theme pays tribute to the unifying power of coffee in an ever challenging and fragmented world as the number of competitor applications far outstrips our capacity and enthusiasm for the event is stronger than ever.”

The championship will feature two regional competitions followed by a national final, with 36 competitors representing each emirate. The first regional round, taking place on 12 November, will bring together 144 competitors from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. The second round, on 13 November, will feature 108 competitors from Dubai, Ajman and Fujairah.

The top three competitors from each emirate will advance to the national final on 14 November, where 21 finalists will compete for the UAE championship title and the opportunity to represent the country on the global stage.

The championship is free and open to the public, with competitions beginning at 6pm each evening.

Through its dedicated Coffee Centre, DMCC continues to support the growth and internationalisation of the coffee industry, providing integrated services spanning processing, roasting, storage and logistics. The Centre forms part of DMCC's wider commodities ecosystem, connecting international producers and traders with regional and global markets and reinforcing Dubai's role as a leading gateway for the global coffee trade.