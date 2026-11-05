Dubai Media Council concludes visit to Republic of Korea, signs MoUs, holds 25 meetings to expand cooperation in content, gaming

SEOUL, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Media Council (DMC) has concluded a visit to Seoul, the Republic of Korea, signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and holding a series of meetings with leading Korean media and entertainment companies.

The visit was designed to deepen international partnerships, draw on South Korea's proven expertise in content production and explore new avenues for collaboration, advancing Dubai's drive to raise the competitiveness of its media sector and consolidate its position as a global hub for media and content production.

The delegation was led by Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and included His Excellency Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated; Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council; and Rashid Al Marri, CEO of the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council, alongside representatives of the Dubai Media Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the Dubai Films and Games Commission. Held from 26 to 30 October 2026, the visit comprised 25 meetings spanning media production, content distribution, talent development, film and television series, as well as opportunities to advance the gaming industry and extend its reach into international markets.

During the visit, the Dubai Media Council signed an MoU with SM Entertainment Group, one of South Korea's leading music and entertainment companies, to explore opportunities in the production of entertainment content and music videos, alongside collaboration in content distribution, talent development and the exchange of creative talent.

The Dubai Films and Games Commission also signed an MoU with NEXUS, a company specialising in gaming and artificial intelligence technologies, to explore business development and investment opportunities in the sector, building on the company's existing presence in Dubai.

As part of efforts to exchange knowledge and benefit from leading international media practices, the delegation met with the Korea Press Foundation (KPF) to explore collaboration in developing media professionals. Discussions focused on drawing on Korean expertise in professional training, capacity building and knowledge exchange to nurture media talent, sharpen their skills and equip them to keep pace with the rapid transformation of the industry.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said the visit reflects the Council's commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading international media and creative organisations, benefiting from proven models in developing policies and regulatory frameworks that support the sector's growth, while strengthening collaboration in media production, talent development and knowledge exchange.

She added: “South Korea took its culture to the world through its content; the UAE and the Arab world can do the same, and Dubai will be where that journey begins. This will strengthen the contribution of the media and creative industries to Dubai’s economy and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global centre for media and content production.”

Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, said the visit offered first hand insight into the production and distribution models that carried Korean television, drama and entertainment to audiences worldwide, lessons that can sharpen the competitiveness of Emirati and Arab productions.

He added: “Our talks with leading Korean studios and production companies have identified promising opportunities in coproduction and distribution, and we look forward to joint projects that bring our content to wider audiences across the region.”

The delegation met with the Producers Guild of Korea (PGK), Studio N and SM C&C to explore opportunities in coproduction, professional development for media talent, digital content creation and the adaptation of digital content into television and film productions.

The agenda also included a meeting with SLL, one of South Korea's leading content production companies, to explore avenues for future collaboration in media and entertainment.

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council, said: “South Korea's content industry, spanning drama, cinema, entertainment and gaming, ranks among the most influential creative industries in the world. The MoUs signed and the meetings held with leading Korean companies and production organisations have opened opportunities for coproduction and the exchange of expertise and talent. We aim to position Dubai as a regional gateway for content production and distribution, underpinned by its advanced infrastructure, flexible business environment and streamlined procedures for content creators and investors.”

Rashid Al Marri, CEO of the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council, said: “During the visit, we presented Dubai's advanced government services and the facilities it provides to support businesses at every stage of establishment, growth and expansion. We also explored advanced practices in content production, intellectual property rights management and media distribution. These advantages make Dubai an attractive destination for leading Korean and international companies, as well as gaming and film businesses seeking to establish a regional base and reach audiences across Arab and Middle Eastern markets. Dubai's strategic location, advanced infrastructure and business environment provide a solid foundation for investment and innovation.”

In the gaming sector, the delegation met with Pearl Abyss and the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES), as well as representatives of the G-STAR gaming exhibition secretariat. Discussions focused on collaboration in specialised industry events and on strengthening connections between game developers, publishers and investors.

The visit concluded with a dinner hosted by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, bringing together around 30 leaders and representatives of South Korea's gaming industry. Attendees included representatives of leading game development studios and publishers, among them NEXON, NC, Blizzard, NHN and NEOWIZ, alongside the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES) and other companies in the sector.

The gathering offered an opportunity to present Dubai's strengths as a global destination for game developers, the growth of its gaming industry and its role as a gateway to Middle Eastern and wider regional markets, as well as the support available to studios and companies seeking to establish or expand their operations in Dubai.

The meetings also explored partnership opportunities in game publishing, content localisation for different markets, talent development, knowledge exchange and collaboration between industry organisations and companies, in support of Dubai's ambition to strengthen its position as a leading international hub for the gaming industry.