Sharjah Finance Award hosts intro-seminar for Kuwait agencies

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award in Public Finance ran a virtual introductory seminar with the Civil Service Bureau of the State of Kuwait, with the participation of the Arab Administrative Development Organisation. The seminar was aimed at introducing the fourth edition of the Award to the relevant Kuwaiti government bodies and provided an overview of the Award's aims, the categories, the criteria for assessment and the process of participation. The intention is to broaden the avenues of participation and to support the broader objective of promoting public financial management across the Arab world.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance, stated, "This seminar marks an important milestone in strengthening cooperation with our brothers in the State of Kuwait and expanding awareness of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance among Arab government institutions. Our vision is for this award to serve as a leading Arab platform that celebrates exceptional financial achievements and encourages institutions to elevate their performance and refine their financial systems. This aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has established a firm commitment to supporting knowledge and institutional excellence while fostering stronger ties of cooperation and integration across the Arab world."

He added: "We view the fourth edition as a new phase for broadening the award’s reach across the Arab region, inviting a diverse range of institutional experiences that reflect the ongoing evolution in government financial management. We greatly appreciate the Civil Service Bureau of the State of Kuwait's cooperation in organising this seminar. We look forward to active participation from Kuwaiti entities and institutions, which will enrich the award with pioneering models and experiences, further cementing its position as a catalyst for development and excellence in the field of public finance throughout the Arab world."

Dr Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), stated: "Introductory seminars are significant because they clarify the methodology underpinning the Sharjah Award in Public Finance. They help prospective participants gain a practical understanding of the evaluation criteria and requirements. Excellence in financial management is not measured solely by the scale of initiatives or the number of projects implemented, but rather by the ability to achieve tangible results, enhance the efficiency of resource utilisation, and generate a sustainable institutional impact that can be measured and further developed."

Categories and participation requirements

The seminar was a full presentation on the 4th edition of the Sharjah Award in Public Finance, covering the Award's aims, the categories, the types of participants it is open to, the criteria for assessment, and the requirements for submission. It also went into the process of putting together the entry dossiers and how it would assist Kuwaiti Government entities in determining which category they should enter and in preparing their applications in line with the guidelines.

The seminar also stressed the need for clear institutional methodologies in the management of financial resources, in the development of performance measurement mechanisms and in the documentation of results. That in turn enables the various participating organisations to demonstrate the extent to which they have progressed in their financial and administrative practices.

The seminar also gave people the chance to put questions to the award panel and to discuss the technical and organisational aspects of taking part. That helped to clarify the submission requirements and enabled the various government agencies to get their head around what was required in order to be able to put forward their own experience and initiatives in accordance with the established benchmarks of excellence.